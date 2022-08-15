^

Business

Stocks seen testing 3-month high

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2022 | 12:00am
Stocks seen testing 3-month high
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained for the fourth straight week to close at 6,699.66, up by 294.16 points or 4.6 percent week on week.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices are seen testing three-month highs this week, which can serve as the next breakout point versus further upside potential into the 7,000 levels.

Last week, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained for the fourth straight week to close at 6,699.66, up by 294.16 points or 4.6 percent week on week.

The PSEi’s next target is now seen ranging from 6,800 to 6,900 levels, said Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp.

He said immediate support lies at 6,400 to 6,500, especially the gap area of 6,472 to 6,505 that was abruptly skipped on Aug. 11.

He said Fitch Solutions’ upgrade of its estimate for Philippine GDP growth for 2022 to 6.6 percent from the previous estimate of 6.1 percent, the continued better corporate earnings results that fundamentally help further improve valuations, and the recent partnership deal between ABS-CBN and TV5 have helped boost local stock market confidence.

Other positive catalysts to the recent gains in the PSEi include the generally better Philippine economic data for the second quarter, which is still decent at 7.4 percent year-on-year, despite slower compared to market expectations, and the debt-to-GDP ratio, which improved to 62.1 percent as of the second quarter after the 17-year high of 63.5 percent in the first quarter amid higher economic growth.

“The local stock market sentiment is also supported by the fact that US stock markets have posted new highs in at least three to 3.5 months lately amid three-month highs in US consumer sentiment gauge and slower-than-expected producer inflation,” Ricafort said.

This developed as the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), the operator of the local bourse, announced over the weekend that it will hold another Investor Day, from Aug. 16 to 18, which will gather corporate and finance leaders of 15 publicly listed companies (PLCs).

“This event highlights the importance of investor relations and the need to communicate with the investing community. Participating in the PSE STAR: Investor Day program affords the non-index PLCs a good opportunity to tell their story to the investing public,” said PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon.

STOCK MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China Bank pushes employee upskilling

China Bank pushes employee upskilling

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
China Banking Corp. has partnered with professional platform LInkedIn to  further enhance the skills of its 9,800 ...
Business
fbtw

Visible and invisible leaders

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
One of the most splendid leadership lessons learned happened just a few years ago. In 2011 the headlines focused on the Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street Movement.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Safe Travels&rsquo;: PHILTOA back with 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in September

‘Safe Travels’: PHILTOA back with 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in September

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
After two-year hiatus, the Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. announced the return of the longest-running interactive...
Business
fbtw

Sugar daddy

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Our government’s decades old strategy of playing sugar daddy to our sugar industry has to end for the good of the rest of us Filipinos.
Business
fbtw

Food prices peaked

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Our previous article (Peak inflation, Aug. 8) discussed that inflation may have already peaked.
Business
fbtw
Latest
BSP seen hiking rates by 50 basis points

BSP seen hiking rates by 50 basis points

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Most economists expect the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to deliver another 50-basis-point rate hike on Thursday, as monetary...
Business
fbtw
Nomura cuts Philippines GDP growth to 6.3%

Nomura cuts Philippines GDP growth to 6.3%

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Japan’s Nomura has slashed its 2022 gross domestic product growth forecast for the Philippines to 6.3 percent from the...
Business
fbtw
Petron sees income tripling to P18 billion this year

Petron sees income tripling to P18 billion this year

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Oil refiner Petron Corp. sees its earnings tripling to P18 billion this year as it hopes to sustain the increase in sales...
Business
fbtw
DOE to make energy sector more attractive to investors

DOE to make energy sector more attractive to investors

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy is preparing to make the country’s power and energy environment more appealing and friendly...
Business
fbtw

Mobility for all

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Rarely can one escape from monstrous traffic jams, unless you have a screaming wang-wang, a burly Robocop-like police escort with a long, snaking convoy; you’re on a motorcycle or you’re the tycoon with...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user