^

Business

Zambales LGU, Albay trader sell

Ric Sapnu - The Philippine Star
August 4, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — P20 per kilo rice Residents of Botolan, Zambales can buy rice at P20 per kilo under a rice subsidy program initiated by the municipal government.

Botolan Mayor Jun Omar Ebdane said the subsidy program, which he launched on July 12, would continue until Sept. 29.

“This is really meant to help the poor, especially our Aeta brethren in remote areas as well as marginal farmers and fishermen,” he said. “They can buy rice at a cheaper price during the rainy months when there is no harvest.”

He said two teams go out three times a week to sell commercial-grade rice varieties sourced from local traders.

In Albay, businessman Dindo Bataller sells rice  at P20 per kilo to poor residents of Ligao City.

He said the sale of rice at a cheaper price is an advocacy of his cousin Elena-Cascante-Kipshoven, who owns a rice mill in the city.

Bataller said he goes around the city to look for poor communities to sell rice packed at one kilo each.

“We will continue to do this as long as we can afford it,” he said.

President Marcos said it is his ”aspiration” to bring down the regular price of rice to P20 per kilo. – Cet Dematera

 

BOTOLAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
&lsquo;Buy now, pay later&rsquo; seen gaining more popularity in Philippines

‘Buy now, pay later’ seen gaining more popularity in Philippines

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
BNPL is a type of financing, much like short-term loans, that allows consumers to make purchases and pay at a later date...
Business
fbtw

Helping small farmers

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Our agrarian reform program limits farm sizes to uneconomical levels, making it impossible for our farmers to earn enough to get themselves out of poverty.
Business
fbtw
Toyota introduces 2 new Lite Ace variants

Toyota introduces 2 new Lite Ace variants

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding the line up of its newly-launched light commercial vehicle as it introduces two...
Business
fbtw
Global markets drop over China-US tensions

Global markets drop over China-US tensions

16 hours ago
Investors monitored US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's movements as she landed uneventfully in Taiwan in the widely-anticipated...
Business
fbtw

Philippines faces pressing economic storm clouds

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The Philippines faces three pressing economic storm clouds, namely rising debt across countries, surging global inflation and policy normalization in advanced economies, according to former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas...
Business
fbtw
Latest

SMIC income climb 27% in H1

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Conglomerate SM Investments Corp.reported a net income of P25.5 billion in the first half of the year, up 27 percent.
Business
fbtw

Zambales LGU, Albay trader sell

By Ric Sapnu | 1 hour ago
P20 per kilo rice Residents of Botolan, Zambales can buy rice at P20 per kilo under a rice subsidy program initiated by the municipal government.
Business
fbtw
Earnings lift index for 3rd straight day &nbsp;

Earnings lift index for 3rd straight day  

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Share prices rose for a third straight session yesterday, bringing the main index to its highest level in nearly a month,...
Business
fbtw

One giant step back to normal

By Joey Concepcion | 1 hour ago
This August, 13 million schoolchildren will return to the classrooms.
Business
fbtw

Century Pacific posts 9% higher profit in H1

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Po family-led food and beverage company Century Pacific Food Inc. reported a net income of P3 billion in the first half,  nine percent higher than  the  P2.7 billion recorded  a year ago on higher...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with