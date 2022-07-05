Inflation heats up to new 3-year high in June, spurring calls for bigger rate hike

Shoppers wear face masks as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while inside a market in Marikina City.

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation quickened at a pace not seen in over three years in June, a development that would likely prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to be more aggressive in taming prices as Filipinos tighten their belts.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 6.1% year-on-year in June. The last time inflation hit this level was back in November 2018, the year price growth soared to multi-year highs amid a rice supply crisis and falling currency at the time.

At the same time, the latest reading was faster than 5.4% recorded in May. But it nevertheless settled within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 5.7-6.5% inflation for last month.

Still, inflation kept soaring above the government's 2-4% target.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the latest outturn would only fuel calls for the BSP to step up its fight against inflation by firing off jumbo rate hikes.

"Pricey food, transport, utilities to push inflation well past target. PHP depreciation also fanning imported inflation. 2 months of inflation above 6% should prod a more decisive 50bps hike by BSP by August," Mapa tweeted.