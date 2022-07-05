^

Business

Inflation heats up to new 3-year high in June, spurring calls for bigger rate hike

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
July 5, 2022 | 9:30am
covid
Shoppers wear face masks as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) while inside a market in Marikina City.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Inflation quickened at a pace not seen in over three years in June, a development that would likely prompt the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to be more aggressive in taming prices as Filipinos tighten their belts.

At a news briefing on Tuesday, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, rose 6.1% year-on-year in June. The last time inflation hit this level was back in November 2018, the year price growth soared to multi-year highs amid a rice supply crisis and falling currency at the time.

At the same time, the latest reading was faster than 5.4% recorded in May. But it nevertheless settled within the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' forecast of 5.7-6.5% inflation for last month.

Still, inflation kept soaring above the government's 2-4% target.

Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the latest outturn would only fuel calls for the BSP to step up its fight against inflation by firing off jumbo rate hikes.

"Pricey food, transport, utilities to push inflation well past target. PHP depreciation also fanning imported inflation. 2 months of inflation above 6% should prod a more decisive 50bps hike by BSP by August," Mapa tweeted.

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY

PHILIPPINE INFLATION RATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel urges Marcos to reconsider veto of Bulacan airport ecozone

San Miguel urges Marcos to reconsider veto of Bulacan airport ecozone

By Ramon Royandoyan | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. urged the Marcos Jr. administration on Monday to reconsider the veto of a bill creating the Bulacan Airport...
Business
fbtw

A pragmatic president

By Rey Gamboa | 10 hours ago
He certainly was far from foolish, even with his loose language that could ruffle the more callous of men. Instead, I would say he was the absolute pragmatist who knew his own limitations and strengths, and likewise...
Business
fbtw

Peso lowest since 2005

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The first half of this year is the worst first half for the Philippine peso since 2008.
Business
fbtw
Fruitas to use Balai IPO to fund Ling Nam purchase

Fruitas to use Balai IPO to fund Ling Nam purchase

By Iris Gonzales | 10 hours ago
Fruitas Holdings Inc., the listed food and beverage kiosk operator, will use a portion of the proceeds from the recent initial...
Business
fbtw

Crisis in education

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It is just as well that the Vice President is also the Secretary of Education. Not that she has any experience or background in education, but if she listens to the right experts, public education in our country...
Business
fbtw
Latest
CTS Global pivots to invest in Indonesian stocks

CTS Global pivots to invest in Indonesian stocks

1 hour ago
I’m actually relieved to get a little bit of insight into CTS’s trading strategy here.
Business
fbtw
Liberty Flour Mills IPO of subsidiary approved by SEC

Liberty Flour Mills IPO of subsidiary approved by SEC

1 hour ago
That means, on LFMP’s first day of trading, that the stock can go as high (or as low) as the market wants.
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

1 hour ago
Sizzling takes on Tuesday!
Business
fbtw
Targeted subsidies for vulnerable sectors eyed under 2023 budget

Targeted subsidies for vulnerable sectors eyed under 2023 budget

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The government is looking to propose subsidies for the vulnerable and the poor under next year’s budget to help those...
Business
fbtw

7 to 8% growth target challenging – Balisacan

By Louella Desiderio | 10 hours ago
The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee is set to meet later this week to review growth targets to take into account the impact of price increases and disruptions caused by the conflict between...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with