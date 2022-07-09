^

Business

Century Pacific rolls out  plant-based tuna product

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 9, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the Po family-led food and beverage company, has expanded its plant-based portfolio with the introduction of a fish-free tuna, a seafood alternative product.

The launch of unMEAT fish-free tuna will add to the company’s plant-based alternatives as CNPF hitches a ride on growing preference for healthier food products.

The new fish-free tuna is made of 100-percent plant-based ingredients – non-GMO soy, natural oils and flavors.

Last year, CNPF rolled out its shelf-stable unMEAT luncheon meat line and unCHEESE, a plant-based dairy alternative. Earlier this year, the company also introduced to the local market a localized breakfast range.

CNPF’s COO Greg Banzon said unMEAT fish-free tuna has been a game changer.

Within two months after its launch, unMEAT fish-free tuna has already gained distribution in over 500 retail outlets in the United States, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates, where it is carried in retail giant Carrefour.

“Much of the focus in the industry has been on meat alternatives. On the other hand, seafood alternatives remain a wide open space where we see pent up demand from consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable options at an accessible price,” Banzon said.

It is also available in specialty vegan e-commerce sites in the United States, GTFO and Vejii.

According to Banzon, CNPF is very confident about the product’s performance and potential.

In a recent survey conducted in the United States by a third party market research firm, unMEAT fish-free tuna significantly wins over leading plant-based tuna brands in the country.

Seven out of 10 respondents claim that unMEAT Fish-free Tuna is significantly superior to other brands in terms of taste. They also find that it most closely resembles tuna in terms of appearance and texture.

“unMEAT has been actively participating in international expos and roadshows. This new product has been drumming up much excitement with retailers all over the world who have tried our samples. We’re currently working on increasing its retail footprint in key markets abroad,” said Banzon.

CNPF launched ‘unMEAT’ in 2020 in response to the expanding consumer preference for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet food choices.

The company goes by the philosophy that eating  plant-based food should be easy, thus offerings are made and priced as close as possible to their real meat and seafood counterparts.

At present, unMEAT is being distributed in the UAE, United States, China, Australia and Singapore.

CNPF has also rolled out unMEAT domestically through Shakey’s Pizza, which the CNPF immediately followed up with a retail launch across major supermarkets nationwide.

CENTURY PACIFIC FOOD INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw

Airport economic zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
It was amusing to read so many misinformed opinions from otherwise intelligent observers regarding President Junior’s veto of the law providing perks for the Bulacan airport economic zone.
Business
fbtw
DBP approves P660-M loan for small-scale Nueva Ecija hydro project&nbsp;

DBP approves P660-M loan for small-scale Nueva Ecija hydro project 

By Angelica Y. Yang | 14 hours ago
State-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) has approved a loan of P660 million for the development of a 4.6-megawatt...
Business
fbtw
Moody&rsquo;s affirms China Bank&rsquo;s investment grade credit rating

Moody’s affirms China Bank’s investment grade credit rating

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 days ago
Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the Baa2 investment grade credit rating and stable outlook of Sy-led China Banking...
Business
fbtw
Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

Marcos sets more ambitious economic targets than Duterte's

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has set more ambitious economic goals compared to his predecessor
Business
fbtw
Latest
Stocks end flat as investors bet on hawkish BSP

Stocks end flat as investors bet on hawkish BSP

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
The local stock market closed marginally higher yesterday as investors bet on a more hawkish stance by the central bank in...
Business
fbtw

A timely truth and reminder

By Francis J. Kong | 2 hours ago
Tim Collver is a scientist and a churchmate of mine.
Business
fbtw

PLDT to power its buildings with solar panels

By Danessa Rivera | 2 hours ago
Telco giant  PLDT Inc. continues to ramp up its green and sustainability efforts by rolling out renewable energy facilities in 20 of its buildings.
Business
fbtw

DBP lends P660 million for mini-hydropower plant

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
State-run Development Bank of the Philippines has extended a P660-million loan financing for a hydropower project in Nueva Ecija.
Business
fbtw

Philippines climbs in global list of cyberhacking targets

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 hours ago
The Philippines needs to be “cyber-resilient” as it is becoming a favorite target of the world’s hackers, multinational cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Labs said.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with