Century Pacific rolls out plant-based tuna product

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the Po family-led food and beverage company, has expanded its plant-based portfolio with the introduction of a fish-free tuna, a seafood alternative product.

The launch of unMEAT fish-free tuna will add to the company’s plant-based alternatives as CNPF hitches a ride on growing preference for healthier food products.

The new fish-free tuna is made of 100-percent plant-based ingredients – non-GMO soy, natural oils and flavors.

Last year, CNPF rolled out its shelf-stable unMEAT luncheon meat line and unCHEESE, a plant-based dairy alternative. Earlier this year, the company also introduced to the local market a localized breakfast range.

CNPF’s COO Greg Banzon said unMEAT fish-free tuna has been a game changer.

Within two months after its launch, unMEAT fish-free tuna has already gained distribution in over 500 retail outlets in the United States, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates, where it is carried in retail giant Carrefour.

“Much of the focus in the industry has been on meat alternatives. On the other hand, seafood alternatives remain a wide open space where we see pent up demand from consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable options at an accessible price,” Banzon said.

It is also available in specialty vegan e-commerce sites in the United States, GTFO and Vejii.

According to Banzon, CNPF is very confident about the product’s performance and potential.

In a recent survey conducted in the United States by a third party market research firm, unMEAT fish-free tuna significantly wins over leading plant-based tuna brands in the country.

Seven out of 10 respondents claim that unMEAT Fish-free Tuna is significantly superior to other brands in terms of taste. They also find that it most closely resembles tuna in terms of appearance and texture.

“unMEAT has been actively participating in international expos and roadshows. This new product has been drumming up much excitement with retailers all over the world who have tried our samples. We’re currently working on increasing its retail footprint in key markets abroad,” said Banzon.

CNPF launched ‘unMEAT’ in 2020 in response to the expanding consumer preference for healthier, better-for-you, and better-for-the-planet food choices.

The company goes by the philosophy that eating plant-based food should be easy, thus offerings are made and priced as close as possible to their real meat and seafood counterparts.

At present, unMEAT is being distributed in the UAE, United States, China, Australia and Singapore.

CNPF has also rolled out unMEAT domestically through Shakey’s Pizza, which the CNPF immediately followed up with a retail launch across major supermarkets nationwide.