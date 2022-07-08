^

Business

PSE, Bank of China tie up to attract Chinese investors

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
July 8, 2022 | 12:00am
PSE, Bank of China tie up to attract Chinese investors
PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the stock connect program is vital as it would enhance liquidity in the market.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange, operator of the local bourse, has partnered with the Bank of China for a collaboration that will improve ties between the PSE and three stock exchanges in China.

The partnership will enable the local bourse to capture more foreign stock market investors.

PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said the stock connect program is vital as it would enhance liquidity in the market.

“We welcome this strategic partnership and we look forward to working with Bank of China-Manila. This collaboration can potentially fast-track the stock connect initiative between the PSE and the three stock exchanges in China. The stock connect program is vital to PSE since this will open our stock market to more foreign investors and enhance liquidity in the stock market,” Monzon said.

 Stock connect refers to a mutual market access program.

Toward this end, the PSE and Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd. – Manila Branch (BOCMNL) inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide financial services in support of bilateral investment and trade through capital market linkages between the Philippines and China.

Among the salient points covered by the MOU are the creation of a working group from both parties to explore areas of cooperation and exchange of information on settlement infrastructure and building the same for account opening, foreign exchange and cross-border settlement.

As part of the MOU, BOCMNL will provide the financial infrastructure to support the settlement of trading between the Philippine and Chinese exchanges, as well as provide direct Peso-RMB conversion required for the settlements.

Deng Jun, country head of Bank of China Manila said the financial services BOCMNL would provide to the PSE, its brokers and other stakeholders would add to the bank’s mission of facilitating bilateral trade and investments between China and the Philippines.

“We look forward to working with the PSE and other financial institutions to explore further cooperation of both countries through bond issuance, stock exchange, and capital market trading, which may be another important step in the currency diversification of the local capital market,” he said.

The MOU will also cover other areas for cooperation such as the provision of banking services by BOCMNL for the PSE and its stakeholders, specifically listed companies and trading participants.

MONZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

Peso breaches 56-level as dollar extends bullish run

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The peso sank to its lowest level in nearly 17 years as recession fears continue to send investors running to safe-haven US...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

Monde Nissin shares tumble after instant noodle recall

By Ramon Royandoyan | 7 hours ago
Monde Nissin shares tanked on Thursday, as investors sold on the news that Taiwan, France, Ireland and Malta recalled variants...
Business
fbtw
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

ORCA Cold Chain Solutions files for IPO

By Ramon Royandoyan | 11 hours ago
Cold storage company ORCA Cold Chain Solutions filed for an initial public offering on Thursday in a bid to raise cash for...
Business
fbtw
Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

Marcos Jr. administration eyes passage of remaining Duterte-era tax reforms

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The Marcos Jr. administration is eyeing the passage of remaining tax reform packages left behind by former President...
Business
fbtw
Fading base effects dim factory output in May

Fading base effects dim factory output in May

By Ramon Royandoyan | 6 hours ago
Dissipating base effects dampened factory output in May already suffering from global supply chain issues.
Business
fbtw
Latest
Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

Dollar reserves drop to 21-month low of $101.9 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer declined for the fourth straight month in June to hit its lowest level in 21 months...
Business
fbtw
Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May &nbsp;

Jobless rate rises to 6% Nearly 3 million Filipinos unemployed in May  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The number of unemployed Filipinos went up in May while the quality of available jobs deteriorated, according to the latest...
Business
fbtw
Peso breaches 56:$1 level

Peso breaches 56:$1 level

1 hour ago
The peso breached the 56 to $1 level after shedding 39 centavos to close at 56.06 from Wednesday’s 55.67, amid heightened...
Business
fbtw
PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

PSEi dips as jobless rate rises, peso falls

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Local stocks moved counter to other Asian bourses yesterday as investors took profits after four consecutive days of gai...
Business
fbtw

Airport economic zone

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
It was amusing to read so many misinformed opinions from otherwise intelligent observers regarding President Junior’s veto of the law providing perks for the Bulacan airport economic zone.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with