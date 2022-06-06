^

Business

DA issues guidelines for rabbit importation

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
June 6, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued guidelines on rabbit  importation amid Filipinos’ growing acceptance of rabbit meat as an alternative protein source.

In a memorandum circular, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the DA recognizes the increasing interest of many Filipino farmers in raising rabbits for meat production due to the ease in propagation and minimal production costs.

“The growing awareness and local acceptance of rabbit meat as an alternative protein source amid the rising prices of major livestock commodities such as pork and poultry meat have ignited a subsequent increase in the sanitary and phytosanitary import clearance (SPSIC) request for meat-type rabbit breeds,” Dar said.

In August last year, the DA issued transitory guidelines for the importation of rabbits into the country through a memorandum circular.

Dar said the new memorandum circular was issued after further evaluation was performed by government and private stakeholders to assess the implementation of the procedures of the previous guidelines.

“In order to facilitate the safe importation and introduction of superior genetics from other countries, while preventing the inadvertent introduction and spread of transboundary animal diseases of rabbits, the DA prescribes the following updated guidelines for all concerned regarding the importation of rabbits into the Philippines,” Dar said.

The guidelines list the requirements for the importation of rabbits into the country to be complied with by interested importers, as well as the terms and conditions for the rabbits to be imported.

“Any applicant who intends to import rabbits from foreign countries must apply for SPS Import Clearance through the DA Intercommerce Services (INS) website,” the guidelines state, adding that the applicant need to disclose the species, sex, age, breed and number of animals,” the guidelines state.

They must also disclose the country of origin, purpose of importation, proposed quarantine site and the expected date of arrival.

Other required documents to be submitted are the travel plan, the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) certificate of accreditation as live animal importer, among others.

The BAI-National Veterinary Quarantine Services Division will review and correlate the submitted documents to the checklist.

The agency will also review latest advisories of relevant international bodies such as the World Organization for Animal Health and other DA-recognized bodies, as well as the exporting competent authority on the animal health status, presence of relevant diseases, and other SPS-related risks as part of risk assessment to verily the health status of DA accredited/authorized countries.

“Applicable importation terms and conditions shall be derived from the result of the risk analysis and shall be subject for compliance of the exporting country,”the guidelines state.

The applicant must also request a quarantine site inspection to the BAI- Veterinary quarantine services (VQS) in the region prior to the  SPSIC application

“A Certificate of Inspection for Approved Quarantine Site shall be issued to the applicant upon due inspection and evaluation of the premises and is submitted as part of SPSIC application requirements,” the guidelines state, adding that each Certificate of Inspection for Approved Quarantine Site is good for one batch of importation only and should not be used for the succeeding shipments of rabbits.

The guidelines also said that the quarantine site must have undergone 30-day downtime to allow thorough cleaning and disinfection before the next batch of importation can be used by another importer.

Moreover, an issued SPSIC will only be valid for 60 days from its issuance and indicates the period for which the actual consignment should have left the country of origin.

The memorandum circular also covers guidelines on border clearance and processing of imported rabbits as well as quarantine procedures.

The circular was signed on June 2 and was effective immediately.

DA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Adjusting the sail

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
Talking to the president of a vast chemical company, I was not surprised when he lamented that there had been young people in his company that quit recently.
Business
fbtw
Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

Enrique Razon to acquire Malampaya project from Dennis Uy

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
In a statement, Razon's infrastructure business, Prime Infra Holdings, Inc., confirmed on Thursday that the deal will push...
Business
fbtw

Shift to e-receipts starts in July — BIR

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Large-scale taxpayers,  e-commerce and export firms need to start shifting to the digital issuance of invoices and receipts by July as mandated by the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Law.
Business
fbtw
Japan government to aid Philippines in preventing road disasters

Japan government to aid Philippines in preventing road disasters

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Japanese government will help the Philippines avert road mishaps especially during natural calamities.
Business
fbtw
DTI sets up online complaints resolution system

DTI sets up online complaints resolution system

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is launching an online complaints resolution system later this month to quickly address...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Winning streak

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
We previously wrote about the role of destiny in the championship run of UP in the UAAP. (Destiny vs. Dynasty, May 23, 2022).
Business
fbtw

PSE tightens rules on backdoor listing

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange plans to provide an additional layer of protection to shareholders and potential investors in companies with the issuance of tighter rules on backdoor listing.
Business
fbtw

Megaworld allots P50 billion for 2022 capex

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Megaworld Corp. is allocating P50 billion for capital expenditures this year, higher than last year’s spending, as it gears up for economic recovery along with improved mobility and eased restrictions.
Business
fbtw

IT veteran takes over Xurpas

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tech entrepreneur Nico Jose Nolledo has stepped down as chairman of Xurpas Inc. after establishing the company in 2001.  His resignation will take effect today, June 6.
Business
fbtw

Property development

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
The proposal to sell NAIA for redevelopment to help pay Duterte’s debts raised interesting comments in one of my Viber groups.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with