^

Business

Raslag to benefit from push  to develop clean energy projects

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
May 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Raslag Corp. is seen benefiting largely from the push to develop clean energy projects as well as the projected supply crunch in the grid, brokerage firm Regina Capital Development Corp. (RCDC) said in a report.

Regina Capital said a supply crunch is seen amid looming depletion of Malampaya and the moratorium on new coal power plants, which will further be exacerbated by the recovery in power demand boosted by the election season and economic recovery.

“Based on the Department of Energy’s peak demand and dependable capacity projections, the Philippines’ power supply will dive below the critical 25 percent mark next year,” Regina Capital said.

Likewise, there is also this strong shift to develop alternative sources of energy amid the global pressure to take a hard shift to renewables to ease the effects of climate change.

“This bodes well for Raslag from all angles because on the one hand, clean energy projects have been generally well-received both from a market and a regulatory standpoint. On the other, the near-term lack of supply will allow for more leverage in terms of pricing,” the brokerage firm said.

Raslag, the renewable energy developer of the Nepomuceno Group of Companies, is set to debut on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on June 6. It is raising P647.50 million from the sale of 350 million common shares at P2 per piece via an initial public offering (IPO).

The proceeds of the fund raising activity would partly fund the construction of the 32.5-megawatt peak (MWp) Raslag-4 Solar Power Plant, and the pre-development of the 60-MWp Raslag-5 Solar Power Plant.

“All things considered, Raslag has a very aggressive spending plan. The robust project pipeline is largely in line with the local solar industry’s quick-paced growth in line with growing power demand and the power players’ collective push to shift to clean energy,” Regina Capital said.

Meanwhile, Regina Capital cited grid parity for solar energy as one headwind to watch out for.

The brokerage firm noted that industry players expect the cost of solar to reach grid parity within the short to medium-term while there are no further rounds of solar Feed-in Tariff (FIT) programs expected.

A mechanism also under the RE Act of 2008, the FIT system details perks for power developers for a period of 20 years to invest in the more expensive renewable sector. It was scrapped by the DOE for adding burden to consumers in terms of additional rates.

Under the law, Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) is a mechanism where distribution utilities, electric cooperatives and retail electricity suppliers are prescribed to source a percentage of electricity requirements from RE sources.

The RPS level is currently set at one percent until 2022.

“Raslag nonetheless will likely benefit from cost efficiencies on economies of scale should grid parity indeed be achieved—while the DOE’s RPS…ensures that future available capacities will be given priority,” Regina Capital said.

DOE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Where do we start?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
On the first hour, first working day of the new president, which one of the many urgent problems of the nation should he think of as top priority?
Business
fbtw

Will the next finance secretary please stand up?

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
For weeks now, here in our “Republic of Marites,” mobile phones have been buzzing non-stop.
Business
fbtw
SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

SMC vows to complete Bulacan airport project

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. is committed to complete its massive aerocity development in Bulacan province, as well as the P740-billion...
Business
fbtw
Razon plans 3rd casino in Cavite

Razon plans 3rd casino in Cavite

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Ports and casino tycoon Enrique Razon plans to build  a third casino in the Philippines after it opens its second gaming...
Business
fbtw
Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

Globe, ABS-CBN launch interactive TV channel

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The Globe Group and ABS-CBN will start airing next week the country’s first multiscreen and real-time interactive TV...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Beyond questions on lockdown, a dire need for legal assistance and rights education

Beyond questions on lockdown, a dire need for legal assistance and rights education

By Kristine Joy Patag | April 8, 2021 - 6:29pm
Beyond helping Filipinos confused by quarantine restrictions, IDEALS Inc. wants "to promote and help Filipino people understand...
Business
fbtw
How Baguio public hospital reinvented itself in time for a COVID-19 response
Partner

How Baguio public hospital reinvented itself in time for a COVID-19 response

By Institute for Solidarity in Asia | October 27, 2020 - 4:05pm
Baguio City was among the LGUs whose COVID-19 policy was considered effective during the monthslong lockdown. At the heart...
Business
fbtw
Cotabato regional hospital bags good governance award
Partner

Cotabato regional hospital bags good governance award

By Julieanne Tabilog,Institute for Solidarity in Asia | October 27, 2020 - 8:15am
The Cotabato Regional Medical Center is aiming to build specialty centers for heart, trauma, cancer care, women’s health...
Business
fbtw
KonsultaMD, Zeal give 4,000 Para&ntilde;aque educators free telehealth services

KonsultaMD, Zeal give 4,000 Parañaque educators free telehealth services

October 16, 2020 - 4:15pm
KonsultaMD and ZRewards by Zeal partnered with DepED Paranaque in honoring some 4,000 teachers, school administrators, and...
Business
fbtw
Join ZRewards for free and help LalaJeep drivers

Join ZRewards for free and help LalaJeep drivers

July 29, 2020 - 9:25am
When you register with ZRewards by Zeal, you not only get free access to amazing deals from your favorite restaurants and...
Business
fbtw
Qualimed partners with Konsultamd, Bizbox for telemedicine service

Qualimed partners with Konsultamd, Bizbox for telemedicine service

May 19, 2020 - 9:00am
Qualimed, in partnership with Konsultamd and Bizbox, launches TeleCheQ telemedicine service for patients seeking doctor consultations...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with