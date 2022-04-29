^

Business

BSP ramps up pilot test of digital currency

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is ramping up the pilot test of a wholesale central bank digital currency (CBDC) as part of efforts to promote the stability of the country’s payment system.

Dubbed Project CBDCPh, the pilot will test the use of CBDCs for large-value financial transactions on a 24/7 basis across a limited number of financial institutions.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno told participants of the 14th Annual Group of 24/Alliance for Financial Inclusion Policymakers’ Roundtable discussion at the 2022 Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington D.C. last week that Project CBDCPh marks a major step for the entire finance industry to better understand the opportunities and risks of wholesale CBDCs.

“The learnings from the pilot will be critical in constructing the BSP’s medium- to long-term roadmap for more advanced wholesale CBDC projects that shall further strengthen the Philippine payment system,” Diokno said.

More than 80 central banks worldwide are exploring CBDCs, prompting the BSP to take a proactive stance in learning digital technologies that drive the emergence of alternative payment instruments.

“The BSP has also taken major steps in understanding CBDCs and knowing the benefits, risks, as well as policy implications for issuing a Philippine CBDC,” Diokno said.

After conducting an exploratory study to determine and evaluate the issues that surround CBDC issuance in 2020, Diokno said the central bank identified cases for CBDC issuance in the Philippines by comparing the functional features of the country’s existing retail and large-value payment systems with the use of CBDCs in 2021.

Project CBDCPh is led by an intersectoral project management team to ensure coverage of critical operational areas. These include policy and regulatory considerations, technological infrastructure, governance and organizational requirements, legal matters, payment and settlement models, reconciliation procedures, and risk management.

In contrast to general purpose or retail CBDC intended for use of the general public, a wholesale CBDC is restricted mainly to banks and other financial institutions.

Diokno said that a wholesale CBDC may contribute to addressing frictions on large cross-border foreign currency transfers, settlement risk exposure from using commercial bank money in equities, and operating an intraday liquidity facility.

According to the BSP chief, the central bank is exploring the potential use of wholesale CBDCs in areas where these can yield the greatest value-adding benefits to the payment system.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

BSP slaps sanctions on BDO, UnionBank over massive online fraud

7 hours ago
The BSP, however, did not disclose the sanctions that will be imposed on the two banks.
Business
fbtw
Back-to-back public offerings push PSE profits to new record high

Back-to-back public offerings push PSE profits to new record high

8 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. posted “record” profits in 2021 boosted by back-to-back fundraising activities...
Business
fbtw
Next president to inherit 88 infra projects on 'advanced stage'

Next president to inherit 88 infra projects on 'advanced stage'

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Whoever wins the presidential election in May is set to inherit 88 infrastructure projects that are already on “advanced...
Business
fbtw

The next big one

By Rey Gamboa | 1 day ago
Rift Valley Fever. Hantavirus. Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever. Lassa Fever. Malburg. Yellow Fever. H5N1 and H7N9 Influenza. Chikungunya. Ebola. Nipah virus. Another coronavirus.
Business
fbtw

The presidential election is a contest between Marcos and Robredo

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 2 days ago
With just about two weeks before May 9, the contest for president has become a duel between Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Bongbong Marcos.
Business
fbtw
Latest
More hot money exits Philippines March

More hot money exits Philippines March

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 40 minutes ago
More speculative funds left the Philippines in March, ending two straight months of net inflow following the interest rate...
Business
fbtw
Borrowing rates rising in May; BSP, US Fed turn hawkish

Borrowing rates rising in May; BSP, US Fed turn hawkish

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 40 minutes ago
The Bureau of the Treasury will face heightened pressure from the debt market in May, and may end up giving in to increased...
Business
fbtw
Crippled by 2021 lockdowns, NCR growth lags among regions

Crippled by 2021 lockdowns, NCR growth lags among regions

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
Metro Manila, epicenter of the pandemic and the country’s major economic hub, managed to recover last year, but its...
Business
fbtw

EIU: Russia-Ukraine war to derail climate change response

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 40 minutes ago
The continuing global tension is expected to make the transition to clean energy more expensive and may likely derail an important move toward addressing worsening climate change.
Business
fbtw
Stocks rebound as more firms report earnings

Stocks rebound as more firms report earnings

By Catherine Talavera | 40 minutes ago
Philippine stocks slightly rose yesterday after declining for two consecutive sessions, driven by the release of positive...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with