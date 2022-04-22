HSBC upgrades BGC, Davao branches

Peter Faulhaber, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Philippines, said its prime branches in Davao City branch that was relocated to Ayala Malls Abreeza and BGC branch at the HSBC Center along 5th Avenue now have refreshed modern look.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine arm of British banking giant HSBC has upgraded its branches in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) as well as in Davao as part of the bank’s commitment to expand its presence in the country by improving banking experience for its customers.

Peter Faulhaber, head of wealth and personal banking at HSBC Philippines, said its prime branches in Davao City branch that was relocated to Ayala Malls Abreeza and BGC branch at the HSBC Center along 5th Avenue now have refreshed modern look.

“We are pleased to open our newly relocated Davao branch in a better and easily-accessible location within Ayala Malls Abreeza and our BGC branch also re-opened with a refreshed modern vibe. Hopefully we will see more customers coming in to bank with us and experience first-hand our branches’ refreshed look and the services we offer,“ Faulhaber said.

Faulhaber said opening the new branches shows the bank’s continuous effort to improve banking experience for customers.

“Our renewed purpose and values have opened a world of opportunity for our clients and we are truly excited to provide our clients with a new range of products and experiences by connecting them to more possibilities not just locally but globally,“ he said.

While all of HSBC Philippines branches nationwide are open on weekdays to serve customers, the bank also supports their day-to-day wealth and banking needs via digital platforms.

Customers have the option to manage their wealth and banking transactions, including bills payments or international and local money transfers, through mobile and online banking.

Prospective HSBC Premier customers can remotely open an HSBC Premier bank account within the safety and comfort of their homes. Guided by Relationship Managers, customers can fill in smart forms with necessary details, and submit electronic copies of required documents using their laptops, tablets or mobile phones.

With HSBC’s global presence and expertise, customers get access to local and international investment options and a range of banking services that can support their and their families’ needs.