^

Business

Budget deficit narrows in February as both spending, revenues fall

Philstar.com
March 31, 2022 | 1:28pm
covid
High-rise buildings light up the night as seen from Estrella-Pantaleon Bridge, also known as Rockwell Bridge, in Makati City on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration posted a smaller budget deficit in February after both government spending and revenues contracted during the month.

Data released Thursday by the Bureau of the Treasury showed the government ran a P105.8 billion budget deficit in the second month of the year, 8.77% narrower compared with a year ago. In the first two months of 2022, the state’s budget deficit amounted to P129.2 billion, down 0.65% year-on-year.

The deficit means the government continued to spend beyond its means as authorities try to meet the country’s pandemic needs while revenues from tax and non-tax collections remain tepid due to anemic economic activity. To bridge the budget gap, the government would have to borrow money from investors.

That said, the narrowing of budget deficit is a welcome development for a government that has been trying to temper the growth of debts that have piled up because of the pandemic by limiting spending. Indeed, the Treasury reported that total expenditures fell 5.16% year-on-year in February to P318.2 billion.

But it’s not all good news after revenues that flowed into state coffers dropped 3.26% on an annual basis to P212.4 billion in February. That said, Nicholas Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, believes the government’s fiscal health “remains in a tenuous position” amid lingering economic headwinds.

So far, the government has rejected calls to suspend excise taxes on fuel amid rising global oil prices, arguing that such a move would erode a crucial revenue source of the state at a time of widening deficits and growing debts.

Instead, economic managers decided to use proceeds from fuel taxes to partly fund financial assistance to inflation-hit Filipinos which, in turn, would still add to the deficit woes.

“Unless revenue collection can pick up considerably, we may have to expect further deterioration for both the nation’s deficit and overall debt levels. The deadly combination of soft revenue collection and rising spending will definitely drive the deficit and pile on more loads of debt on the already tenuous fiscal position,” Mapa said in a commentary.

“The longer the country remains in the position the longer the Philippines will be susceptible to ratings action which would make financing even less affordable,” he added.

For this year, the government projects the budget deficit to settle at 7.7% of GDP before further easing to 6.1% in 2023 and 5.1% in 2024. These assumptions, of course, may change when a new administration takes over after the May polls.

Mapa said a “fiscal handicap awaits the next leader.”

“Unlike the current administration, which was able to hit the ground running given the healthy fiscal position turned over, the incoming president will need to deal with the very precarious situation of high debt all the while setting up the country’s next government,” he said.

“Hopefully, debt levels will not deteriorate further as the Philippines can ill afford a credit rating downgrade in the environment of rising global rates.” — Ian Nicolas Cigaral with a report from Ramon Royandoyan

BUDGET DEFICIT

PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Even leaders need mentoring

Even leaders need mentoring

By Joey Concepcion | 14 hours ago
Madeleine Albright’s passing last March 23 brought back memories of our meeting in July 2017.
Business
fbtw

Philippines optimistic of fertilizer negotiations with China

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is optimistic about the country’s ongoing negotiations with China on the procurement of fertilizer amid rising global prices.
Business
fbtw

IFC, Aboitiz team up for renewable energy

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
The private sector arm of the World Bank Group and the power distribution firm of the Aboitiz Group are moving to explore the shift to renewable energy and help support the country’s climate goals.
Business
fbtw
Philippines has 2nd largest pipeline of airport projects in Asia

Philippines has 2nd largest pipeline of airport projects in Asia

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Philippines currently holds the second largest pipeline of airport infrastructure projects in terms of value, according...
Business
fbtw
Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

Fuel prices rise for 12th time this year

By Angelica Y. Yang | 2 days ago
In an advisory, local firm Seaoil Philippines announced a price increase in its gasoline products by P3.40 per liter, diesel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
AyalaLand Logistics net income up 11%, if you don&rsquo;t count that Cyber Bay thing

AyalaLand Logistics net income up 11%, if you don’t count that Cyber Bay thing

5 hours ago
While it is true that ALLHC does do some logistics, over 98% of its revenue comes from selling electricity and empty lots....
Business
fbtw
UnionBank announces SRO plans (right after it got fined for violating public float rules)

UnionBank announces SRO plans (right after it got fined for violating public float rules)

5 hours ago
UBP can use anything leftover for “general corporate purposes”, which is pretty much just a catch-all for “whatever...
Business
fbtw
D&L Industries FY21 net income now above pre-pandemic levels

D&L Industries FY21 net income now above pre-pandemic levels

5 hours ago
To riff off the tired old saying, if the growth of Philippine middle-class consumerism is the “gold rush”, then...
Business
fbtw
Quick takes from around the market

Quick takes from around the market

5 hours ago
Just like a stock split, this happens when the new shares are actually listed, and it’s just a cold, unthinking ca...
Business
fbtw
Factory prices up in February

Factory prices up in February

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 14 hours ago
Factory gate prices picked up faster in February, as increments were recorded in majority of the industry groups, the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with