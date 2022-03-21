^

Business

Citicore Renewable eyes more industries to add to list of customers

Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
March 21, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. (CREC) eyes more industries and nationalities to add to its growing pool of renewable energy (RE) end-users after securing a contract from Toyota Motors Cebu.

In a statement, CREC said it welcomes more partners across several industries and nationalities to accelerate the country’s green energy supply through various renewable technologies, such as solar farms and run-of-river hydro projects.

This, after the company, through its retail electricity supplier (RES) arm Citicore Energy Solutions Inc. (CESI), signed an agreement with a franchisee of Toyota Motors in Cebu to supply RE capacity for two years.

The RE supply will be solar energy generated from CREC’s solar plants.

CREC’s growing local and international customer base includes partners from the industrial sector (Shell Energy), export processing zones (Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan), commercial establishments, and logistics companies, among others.

The company said its entry into the automotive industry is another testament to its capability to deliver supply of energy to any area and business.

“The pace at which RE becomes so relevant among industry leaders and big energy consumers provides an excellent growth opportunity for the entire Citicore organization. Being one of the highly integrated RE players in the country, we are in a unique position to take advantage of this surge, which we believe we are making significant inroads into,” CREC president and CEO Oliver Tan said.

CREC said the vote of confidence associated with a top global brand establishes CREC’s services as world-class and globally accepted, which will also extend to Citicore Energy REIT Corp. (CREIT).

“As the sponsor of the country’s first renewable energy- themed real estate investment trust (REIT), it also lends legitimacy to CREIT as an attractive and sound investment alternative. We are very confident that this renewable energy shift will support CREC’s long- term sustainable growth, as well as CREIT’s shareholder value creation,” Tan said.

CREC currently operates eight solar plants across the country with an aggregate installed capacity of 163 megawatts (MW), all of which are 100 percent contracted.

Tan said CREC is open to explore possible opportunities with other RE players aligned with and that offer synergies with its planned pipeline to build up an additional 1.5 gigawatts capacity by 2025.

CITICORE RENEWABLE ENERGY CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Suspend excise taxes on fuel? Presidential bets drop their thoughts

Suspend excise taxes on fuel? Presidential bets drop their thoughts

1 day ago
Are presidential candidates in favor of suspending excise taxes?
Business
fbtw
Rising land values
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Good news for landowners.
Business
fbtw
Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

13 hours ago
"Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars," the company's president Toshihiro Suzuki said...
Business
fbtw
Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

Suzuki to invest $1.3 billion in India electric vehicle production

13 hours ago
"Suzuki's future mission is to achieve carbon neutrality with small cars," the company's president Toshihiro Suzuki said...
Business
fbtw
VP bets propose alternatives to P200 monthly ayuda for inflation-hit families
play

VP bets propose alternatives to P200 monthly ayuda for inflation-hit families

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
Seven vice presidential aspirants gave alternatives on what government should do instead of its planned P200-per-family-per-month...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Philippines external debt hits $106.4 billion

Philippines external debt hits $106.4 billion

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The foreign obligations of the Philippines went up by 8.1 percent to $106.43 billion last year as the national government...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen rising

Inflation seen rising

By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
The country’s inflation is seen to temporarily rise in the coming months amid high global commodity prices, but is expected...
Business
fbtw
Economists see BSP keeping interest rates

Economists see BSP keeping interest rates

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Economists see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintaining a pro-growth stance by keeping interest rates at record lows despite...
Business
fbtw
Duterte appoints new SEC commissioner

Duterte appoints new SEC commissioner

By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed lawyer McJill Bryant Fernandez as commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission...
Business
fbtw
PLDT allots up to P13 billion for hyperscale data center

PLDT allots up to P13 billion for hyperscale data center

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Telco behemoth PLDT Inc. will pour in a massive amount of capital expenditures to further expand its data center business...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with