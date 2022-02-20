

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Better days ahead for travel, tourism
 


HIDDEN AGENDA - Mary Ann LL. Reyes - The Philippine Star
February 20, 2022 | 12:00am





 


It looks like 2022 will be a good year for travel and tourism.


A recent article from dotproperty.com.ph revealed that flight bookings to destinations across Southeast Asia are increasing after several countries have loosened restrictions on inbound arrivals.


But while numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels, online travel company Skyscanner is seeing a noticeable jump in people making plans to go overseas.


Skyscanner disclosed that flight bookings made by travelers based in Great Britain, the US, and Germany increased by 19 and 300 percent when comparing December 2021 and January 2022. That, as countries like Thailand and the Philippines rolled out plans to welcome vaccinated visitors.


Reuters quoted Skyscanner senior regional director for the Asia Pacific Paul Whiteway as saying that from the company’s global footprint, they have seen that when restrictions ease, travellers react and are willing to adapt to new measures in order to be able to travel internationally again.


He said that over the coming weeks, markets could be seen reacting to the new measures, and airlines are announcing new schedules and building capacities to allow the return of international travel at scale.


DotProperty noted that Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia have reopened to vaccinated travellers, which has contributed to the increase in flight bookings. Thailand allows tourists to enter the country quarantine-free assuming they follow certain guidelines, while in the Philippines, arrivals are being welcomed back for the first time in nearly two years as travellers are required to just present a recent negative COVID-19 test, along with proof that they are fully vaccinated to be allowed to enter and just like Thailand, without the previous facility-based quarantine requirement.


Singapore has established vaccinated travel lanes with 21 countries that allow for quarantine-free visits, while Bali in Indonesia began welcoming tourists last Feb. 4, the same article from the property consultancy firm said.


Airline industry experts are bullish about prospects for 2022.


Airporttechnology.com quoted Alpha Aviation Group founder Bhanu Choudrie as saying that based on the latest IATA numbers, global airlines have projected a considerable reduction in industry losses in 2022, with expectation that international travel will rise steadily and reach almost half of 2019 levels.


Choudrie noted that the pandemic has put a sharp focus on health and safety, and on cleaning regimes across several facets of the aviation sector, so that widespread adoption of hygiene enhancement and germ-killing solutions due to the virus will be here to stay. He also revealed that UV technology for cleaning everything from security trays at airports to cabin surfaces has seen deployment across the globe.


He expects to see more stringent cleaning protocols deployed to sanitize high-use touchpoints, and technologies like aircraft fogging, increased use of high efficiency particulate air filters, continued use of PPE by aircrews this year, as well as digitization of health records or vaccine passports, and its seamless incorporation in the travel process.


But equally important, Choudrie mentioned that the aviation sector is expected to focus on growing automation, increasing digitization, and adoption of an agile operating model as key focus areas for 2022, with airlines, airports, and the entire sector needing to enhance operational efficiency, strategically adding resources that boost operational efficiency, and be prepared to adapt to fluctuating demand and passenger numbers.


For his part, SITA CEO Sebastien Fabre said in the same article that automation and digitization are crucial, even as there is a need to standardize and digitalize health verification to ensure easier, safer, and more seamless travel in the face of ongoing health concerns.


It is good that our airline companies are still doing well inspite of the challenges brought about by reduced travel.


Flag carrier Philippine Airlines last month announced that it has emerged from its voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings and has successfully completed its financial restructuring in a much faster time compared to other airlines globally.


The company’s restructuring plan provides for over $2 billion in permanent balance sheet reductions from existing creditors, improvements in its critical operational agreements, and additional liquidity, including a $505 million investment in long-term equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder.


PAL also streamlined operations and said that it intends to restore more routes and increase flight frequencies as travel restrictions ease and borders reopen.


Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific just received its first Airbus A330neo, which it says allows more travellers to be carried in a single flight resulting in the lowest carbon footprint per passenger. With its latest technologies, the eco-plane uses 25 percent less fuel compared to the previous generation aircraft. Since it burns less fuel, it also emits less carbon.


Cebu Pacific chief strategy officer Alex Reyes earlier said that this brings the company closer to its target of having an all-Neo fleet by 2027.


For her part, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat is optimistic that the loosening of travel restrictions and continuous drop in daily COVID-19 cases mean that the travel industry is slowly, but surely and safely recovering, and its days of despair are over.


She said the move to allow the entry of fully vaccinated international travellers from the 157 countries that have visa-free arrangements with the Philippines is a welcome development that will lead to growth in the travel and tourism sector, the restoration of lost jobs, the generation of much-needed revenue for tourism-related enterprises, tourism communities, and the government, plus many other benefits that will be felt by the entire tourism value chain.


Indeed, a lot of people are now considering travelling outside the country, maybe not in the next few weeks, but definitely within this year.


They probably just need more anecdotes from friends and even celebrities who have travelled and have enjoyed their recent trips abroad, safely at that.


 


 


For comments, e-mail at [email protected]


 










 










TOURISM

















Philstar

























    
 
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Bankrupt




By Boo Chanco |
4 days ago 


Can a country’s president bankrupt its Central Bank? Ferdinand Marcos did that in 1983, and today, generations of taxpayers not yet born during Marcos’s time are still paying for those bad loans the Marcos...








Business
fbtw













Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program







Meralco's business unit MPower joins DOE's green energy option program



By Angelica Y. Yang |
1 day ago 


MPower, the local retail electricity supply arm of the Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has joined the government's...








Business
fbtw













COVID-19 endgame




By Mary Ann LL. Reyes |
1 day ago 

 
Just recently, National Inter-Agency Task Force chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez announced that government is preparing what it calls an endgame plan in preparation for the transition from a pandemic to...








Business
fbtw













Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus







Philippines carriers get boost from Airbus



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


European aircraft maker Airbus is poised to support the Philippines’ two biggest airlines, having been selected by Philippine...








Business
fbtw













Firms, gov&rsquo;t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms







Firms, gov’t out to prevent a repeat of 2019 water crisis as another shortage looms



By Ramon Royandoyan |
1 day ago 


Metro Manila could be heading to another water supply shortage as the dry season approaches.








Business
fbtw










Latest









DHL lends support to Philippine cooperatives







DHL lends support to Philippine cooperatives



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


International express service provider DHL Express is teaming up with the Cooperative Development Authority to support the...








Business
fbtw













iPhone, Samsung faster on Smart network &ndash; Ookla




 Exclusive 






iPhone, Samsung faster on Smart network – Ookla



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 hour ago 


iPhones and Samsung devices are seen performing the fastest when connected to the Smart network, a report from mobile and...








Business
fbtw













Balance of payments reverts to deficit in January







Balance of payments reverts to deficit in January



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The country’s balance of payments position recorded a deficit of $102 million in January, ending three straight months...








Business
fbtw













BSP closes problematic rural bank, 2nd this year







BSP closes problematic rural bank, 2nd this year



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
1 hour ago 


The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has ordered the closure of another rural bank as it continues to weed the industry of weak...








Business
fbtw













IC clamps down on erring agents







IC clamps down on erring agents



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


The Insurance Commission is clamping down on erring executives and employees of insurance companies, mutual benefit associations,...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with