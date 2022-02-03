Meralco unit to install solar project in Ajinomoto's Bulacan plant

APC President Tsutomu Nara, and Spectrum President and CEO Ferdinand O. Geluz during the contract signing of the solar project installation held in Makati City on February 3.

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Co.'s (Meralco's) wholly-owned solar power firm Spectrum has signed on Thursday a deal with food and seasonings manufacturer Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) Group to install a solar project of over 1,000 kilowatt-peak (kWp) in the latter's plant in Guiguinto, Bulacan.

In a statement on Thursday, Meralco said the pilot solar project will "help APC reduce its carbon footprint" by an estimated 865 metric tons, which translates to planting 1.95 million trees per year.

"This will allow APC Group to generate approximately 1,331,500 kilowatt-hours of energy per annum, which translates to an estimated annual savings amounting to P 700,000," Meralco said.

APC President Tsutomo Nara said this is the start of the group's expansion in its sustainability efforts.

"APC Group considers this venture as a good investment in establishing a win-win solution as both our company and the Filipino society would benefit greatly from this endeavor," he said.

The APC Group markets Ajinomoto products in the Philippines, including the Umami Seasoning, Crispy Fry Breading Mix, and Sarsaya Liquid Seasoning, among others.