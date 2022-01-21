

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
NBI arrests 5 people over BDO hacking
 


Philstar.com
January 21, 2022 | 1:28pm





 
NBI arrests 5 people over BDO hacking
In December 2021, account holders posted on social media their harrowing experiences and flooded BDO with hacking complaints. Some clients say they lost as much as P50,000.
The STAR / file
 


MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 3:25 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation on Friday said agents have arrested five people tagged in a massive online banking fraud that affected more than 700 clients of BDO Unibank Inc.


The NBI said they arrested two Nigerian nationals and three Filipinos who are involved in the hacking of BDO accounts where clients reported unauthorized transfer of money from their accounts.



In a statement, the NBI identified the arrested as:


    

  • Ifesinachi Fountain Anaekwe, alias Daddy Champ
    • 

  • Chukwuemeka Peter Nwadi
    • 

  • Jherom Anthony Taupa
    • 

  • Ronelyn Panaligan
    • 

  • Clay Revillosa
    • 



Nigerian nationals Anaekwe and Nwadi underwent inquest proceedings before the Department of Justice for Trafficking in Unauthorized Access Devices under Section 9 of Republic Act 8484 or the Access Devices Regulation Act of 1998.


Taupa meanwhile is facing complaint for Misuse of Devices under Section 4(a)(5)(i)(aa) of RA 10175 or Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.


BDO account holders in mid-December reported unauthorized transactions involving tens of thousands of pesos. In a virtual press conference, NBI Cybercrime Division chief Vic Lorenzo said the scam started from phishing, which eventually led to the accounts of clients being compromised.


Lorenzo, however, said the suspects were not able to cash in the money they siphoned out of the accounts they hacked as their transactions were flagged by the receiving bank.


“They sent out phishing emails… they were able to generate the OTP so they were able to bypass that,” Lorenzo explained in a mix of English and Filipino.


Access to options for cashing out funds


The NBI CCD conducted a series of operations to arrest the five members of the group. These were launched after an informant disclosed to the bureau details regarding several individuals believed to be leaders, members, or affiliates of Mark Nagoyo Group — named after the account that reportedly made the illegal money transfers.


According to NBI. the informant said the suspects provide access to “anyone looking for options to cash out funds fraudulently obtained.” The ranges from bank accounts, cryptocurrency wallets to point-of-sale terminals of legitimate merchants.


The informant also said he received a call from a certain “Mark Froilan” who later contacted Anaekwe, through his alias. The Nigerian suspect said he will provide the informant three different accounts for the transfer P10 million each “apparently referring to the funds from BDO alluded to by Mark Froilan.”


Anaekwe and Nwadi were caught in the act offering accounts for sale on January 18 in Mabalacat, Pampanga, NBI added.


Phishing website


NBI agents arrested subject Taupa on the same day in Floridablanca, Pampanga “for selling ‘scampage’ or phishing website.”


The bureau said another informant identified Taupa as one of the masterminds in the “Mark Nagoyo” scam who was selling scampages that imitate the looks of popular e-wallet app Gcash.


“Accordingly, Taupa modified the code in order to gather the log in details of unwitting victims who would access the scampage in the mistaken belief that they were opening Gcash’s official portal,” the NBI said.


It added that the owner of the phishing website would then be able to get into the victim’s Gcash accounts to steal funds from the said e-wallet.


In a statement, GCash said it cooperated with authorities to bring the suspects behind bars, adding that its platform "retains its integrity and is secure."


"It employs up-to-date security technologies and global best practices applied on its system and its app, assuring customers of safe transactions. GCash would also like to clarify that it is not party to incidents from other financial institutions," the company said.


The NBI launched the buy-bust operation after Taupa and the informant agreed on P2,000 as payment in cash for the phishing website.


Taupa also admitted to selling Gcash scampages stored in his computer, the NBI added.


“Further investigation revealed that subject [Taupa] is involved in a group heist, being the one sending the emailing list containing personal details of various bank customers to a group of individuals responsible for sending email to the former. The said email contains a link which when clicked, will be used for the hacking process of the heist group,” it added.


A separate operation yielded the arrest of Panaligan and Revillosa, tagged as web developer and downloader in the BDO hacking incident, the NBI added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Ramon Royandoyan


Editor's note: Added GCash's statement.


 










 









BDO
NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Moody's turns 'negative' on UnionBank after acquiring Citi assets







Moody's turns 'negative' on UnionBank after acquiring Citi assets



By Ramon Royandoyan |
23 hours ago 


Moody's Investor Service noted that UnionBank's solvency will weaken once the acquisition is completed.








Business
fbtw













New work environment




By Boo Chanco |
January 21, 2022 - 12:00am 


My daughter, who is a marketing communications executive in a personal finance company, is working from home. My son-in-law, who works in a company that produces games, also works from home.








Business
fbtw













Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth







Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth



7 hours ago 


The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns...








Business
fbtw













UnionBank to launch crypto trading services &mdash; report







UnionBank to launch crypto trading services — report



By Ramon Royandoyan |
22 hours ago 


UnionBank's custodial services for digital assets will also cover tokenized bonds.








Business
fbtw













Philippines, China currency swap talks put on hold







Philippines, China currency swap talks put on hold



By Lawrence Agcaoili |
16 hours ago 


The Philippines is eyeing more agreements for a two-way facility allowing the swap of local currencies in exchange for much...








Business
fbtw










Latest









Ayala Corp., Mermac to boost Ayala Land's property holdings







Ayala Corp., Mermac to boost Ayala Land's property holdings



By Ramon Royandoyan |
3 hours ago 


Ayala Corp.'s ownership in Ayala Land Inc. will inch up to 47.2% once the swap pushes through. 








Business
fbtw













US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus
 






US inflation spike also due to generous pandemic stimulus



5 hours ago 


Some economists say the package should have been more compact and targeted. 








Business
fbtw













ATN Holdings doesn&rsquo;t know why the stock went up 48% in one day







ATN Holdings doesn’t know why the stock went up 48% in one day



7 hours ago 

 
The third day, though, the stock exploded for a 48% gain on 27.8 million shares of volume and nearly P20 million in traded...








Business
fbtw













Some quick takes from around the market







Some quick takes from around the market



7 hours ago 


All three of the next IPOs on the schedule feature stability funds.








Business
fbtw













What&rsquo;s the difference between volume and value, and how do you use this information?







What’s the difference between volume and value, and how do you use this information?



7 hours ago 


Being a successful trader doesn’t require mastery of all the statistics; it requires using a strategy to make money...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?

 






X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with