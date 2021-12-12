
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
BSP coordinating with BDO to ensure hack victims are reimbursed
                        

                           
Franco Luna - Philstar.com
December 12, 2021 | 11:30am

                           

                        

                                                                        
"The BSP has been monitoring the surge in complaints posted in social media platforms since the early part of this week," BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said in a tweet Sunday morning. 
MANILA, Philippines — Amid stories of hacked Banco de Oro accounts circulating social media, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas on Sunday assured Filipinos that it was coordinating with the bank to ensure that affected clients are reimbursed. 



This comes as account holders began reporting unauthorized transactions on social media. Some accounts say they lost as much as P50,000 without their knowledge. 



"We are in close coordination with BDO as well as UBP on this incident to ensure that remedial measures are being undertaken, including reimbursement of affected consumers."






Affected clients of the bank have since created a Facebook group called "Mark Nagoyo BDO hacked." The group has since amassed some 700 members as of this post. 



"At 12:30pm, I received a text from BDO that 50,025 was debited from my account. 30 minutes after, I received an email confirmation of the transaction. I did not initiate nor authorize the transfer," one Ellard Chua wrote on a viral Facebook post. "Clearly, there’s a problem with BDO Online Banking. I hope they can fix it soon."



In a separate statement, BDO Unibank said it had already been informed on the concerns and assured clients that it was "looking into each of the cases." It also began prompting users to update their login credentials with a pop-up notification on its mobile app.



"[N]ever share login information like username and password, and OTP. For added protection and security, clients are encouraged to regularly change the passwords of their online bank account," the bank said. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

