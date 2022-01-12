Draft DOLE advisory urges businesses to pay workers under quarantine

Vendors, truck drivers and other essential workers line up to receive their booster shot at the night market in Divisoria, Manila on Jan. 5, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment has drafted a labor advisory urging businesses to pay their workers who are under quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19.

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Benavidez said Wednesday in a press briefing that they committed to come out with a labor advisory on paid quarantine and isolation days after a meeting with the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines on Tuesday.

The advisory, however, cannot force businesses to pay their workers while in quarantine or isolation, as there is still no law requiring this.

“Our secretary really wants to mandate the payment of isolation and quarantine leave, but this needs a sufficient legal basis,” Benavidez said.

Proposals for workers to get paid while under quarantine or isolation are still pending at the committee level in both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

With Congress having only nine session days left before it adjourns for the campaign period, it is uncertain whether these measures will see the light of day.

This leaves workers at the mercy of company policies, which may introduce additional leave credits for quarantining or isolating, but may also force workers to use their existing paid sick and vacation days.

At the same time, not all employers can afford to keep their sick employees paid. Micro, small and medium enterprises — many of which were smashed by the pandemic — account for over 90% of Philippine businesses and employ about 63% of the local workforce.

“If the employer gives isolation or quarantine leave credits through a company policy or based on generosity, this is allowed. This is what our labor advisory will contain,” Benavidez said.

TUCP, which earlier claimed that the DOLE is mandating paid quarantine and isolation days for workers, said encouraging businesses to pay their employees during this period is “alright” as “many responsible employers will respect, abide and comply with the advisory.”

“Employers who will comply with the advisory will be respected by the workers. Workers will pay back these employers with loyalty and hard work,” TUCP spokesperson Alan Tanjusay told Philstar.com in a Viber message.

TUCP president Raymond Mendoza said introducing paid quarantine and isolation days will “insulate” the country from the destructive economic impacts of coronavirus spikes.

“A paid isolation and quarantine leave benefit will encourage employees to faithfully undergo isolation and quarantine at the first instance of the symptoms to protect themselves. As a consequence, this will protect the health and safety of the rest of the co-employees. and business continues to operate and remain productive and competitive,” said Mendoza, who also represents TUCP in the House.