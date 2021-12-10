
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland
                        

                           
Philstar.com
December 10, 2021 | 3:19pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SEC approves public offerings from AREIT, Cityland
In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said they approved the registration statements of AREIT for a P15-billion bond program and of Cityland for P500 million worth of commercial papers.
STAR / Michael Varcas, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Corporate regulators announced Friday they have cleared two public offerings from AREIT Inc. and Cityland Inc.



In a statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said they approved the registration statements of AREIT for a P15-billion bond program and of Cityland for P500 million worth of commercial papers.



The SEC said there are remaining requirements that the two companies need to submit.



Under its plan, AREIT, the real estate investment trust (REIT) company of property giant Ayala Land Inc., would issue the bonds in one or more tranches within a period of three years.



The first tranche will comprise up to P3 billion of fixed-rate bonds due 2023.



The Ayala Group’s REIT firm expects to net up to P2.96 billion from the first tranche. The proceeds will be used to refinance debt and to partially fund the acquisition of The 30th, a mixed-use commercial development in Pasig City.



The bonds, which will be offered at face value, will be listed and traded on the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. (PDEx). The offer will run from December 13 to 16, in time for the bonds’ listing at the PDEx on December 23. 



Listed real estate firm Cityland, meanwhile, expects to net up to P495.7 million from the offer, which will be spent on project-related costs, payment of maturing loans or notes, and interest expense.



Among others, the proceeds from the offering will be used to partially finance the construction of One Premiere, a 27-storey commercial and residential condominium in Las Pinas City. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AREIT
                                                      CITYLAND INC
                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Good news, at last?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
“The virus is struggling to find new Filipinos to infect,” Fr. Nicanor Austriaco told a Palace briefing early this week.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP growth may exceed 2021 target
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP growth may exceed 2021 target


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The central bank chief expects gross domestic product to expand at least seven percent in the fourth quarter, driving full...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco unit eyes 14-MW solar rooftop projects


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Spectrum, the solar solutions provider of Manila Electric Co., is targeting to install 14 megawatts (MW) of solar rooftop...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Two Chinese property firms default on $1.6 billion in bonds: Fitch


                              

                                 22 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property industry when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Tonik attracts P5 billion deposits in 8 months
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 December 10, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Tonik, a purely digital and branchless bank, has secured P5 billion worth of deposits within only eight months since it went live in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Robredo unveils P192-B plan for job generation


                              

                                                                  By Xave Gregorio |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
“These are plans based on strong principles and a clear track record.”

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco rates up again in December as generation costs stay high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco rates up again in December as generation costs stay high


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) will see another month of higher power bills in December due to stubbornly high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Easing exports temper foreign trade growth in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Easing exports temper foreign trade growth in October


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign trade grew at a slower pace in October, as exports sales turned sluggish while rallying oil price pushed up the Philippines’...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
FDIs already beat BSP's 2021 forecast with September growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Despite the Delta panic, foreign direct investments to the Philippines continued their ascent in September.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines Distributors recovers slightly from IPO disaster
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines Distributors recovers slightly from IPO disaster


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
There is no shortage of Villar-haters using MEDIC’s terrible IPO performance to lazily dunk on the family, but be careful...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with