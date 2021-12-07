
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Wind developer pushes wider implementation of EVOSS
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A wind energy developer is pushing for a wider implementation of the Energy Virtual One Stop-Shop Act (EVOSS) and an increase in foreign ownership in renewable energy projects to spur the development of the nascent offshore wind industry in the country.



Tri-Conti Elements Corp. and Triconti ECC Renewables Corp. vice president Theo Sunico said wider and more encompassing implementation of the EVOSS would help attract more investments into the offshore wind industry.



Enacted in March 2019, the EVOSS aims to cut back on lengthy government processes and generate more energy investments in the country.



The EVOSS system is an online platform where prospective energy project developers can apply, submit documentary requirements, pay corresponding fees, and monitor the status of their application.



However, the system improvements and reduction timeline under EVOSS is limited only to the Department of Energy (DOE), Sunico said.



“Of 300 plus signatures needed to progress to pre-development to development stage, a vast majority of other agencies, whose signatures are required, still do not fall under those coverage,” he said.



Sunico said lifting and easing of foreign ownership restrictions would also stimulate more investments in the sector.



“To achieve goals of the clean energy scenario of 50 percent renewable energy (RE) generation by 2040 or even by 35 percent by 2030, it will require technical, experience, and capital, which can only be brought in by foreign investors,” he said.



Foreign investors find the foreign ownership limitation a large obstacle to invest in the country.



Sunico said foreign offshore wind developers are not looking to control consortiums developing projects, but they are looking for flexibility to form the consortium.



“They understand the Philippine market is fairly new to offshore. They’re willing to work with uncertainties – uncertainties in market, uncertainties in infrastructure support for offshore wind, uncertainties in regulation… However, they seek flexibility to be able to structure these consortiums in such a way that will allow them to pull more players in to de-risk the project. This definitely is constrained by the 40 percent limit,” he said.



In the RE sector, the DOE allowed 100-percent foreign ownership in biomass projects in 2019, which means foreign firms no longer need to partner with a local entity to construct such facilities.



Meanwhile, the DOE opened the country’s geothermal sector to greater foreign investments last year by allowing 100 percent foreign participation in large-scale geothermal projects.



This is through the third Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP3) wherein foreign companies are now allowed to participate in geothermal exploration, development, and utilization activities with a minimum investment cost of $50 million and under the Financial and Technical Assistance Agreements (FTAAs), as provided by the Philippine Constitution.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      WIND ENERGY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Local stocks rise as investors monitor inflation, COVID-19 cases
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Local stocks rise as investors monitor inflation, COVID-19 cases


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local shares inched up on Monday as investors await the November inflation data and as the country’s coronavirus cases...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Villar to develop new CBD
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Villar to develop new CBD


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Manuel Villar, Jr., the country’s richest man, is looking to develop a sprawling business district in the southern...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS, GSIS pensioners to receive 13th month, cash bonus


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The Social Security System will begin releasing 13th month pensions and Christmas gifts worth nearly P31 billion to beneficiaries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million


                              

                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sunshine 100 has repeatedly struggled to meet its debt obligations this year and also defaulted on a bond repayment in A...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Could there be a Pinoy BTS?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 December 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
One of my daughters has always been fond of boy bands. In my past visits to her home in California, it was the Backstreet Boys for so many years way after they were all grown up. This time it is BTS, a Korean boy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Tightening cycle seen by next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tightening cycle seen by next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Economists see the Philippine central bank reversing to a tightening cycle and raising its key interest rates over the next...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Power coops allowed to procure electricity supply beyond franchise expiration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Power coops allowed to procure electricity supply beyond franchise expiration


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Power coops can procure power supply beyond the expiration of their franchise as long as rates are explicitly stated in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 T-bill rates mixed on Omicron worries
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
T-bill rates mixed on Omicron worries


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Treasury bill rates ended mixed in yesterday’s auction, as jitters over the Omicron variant sent investors swarming...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Landbank nears target lending volume to agriculture sector
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Landbank nears target lending volume to agriculture sector


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Land Bank of the Philippines has achieved roughly 93 percent of its target volume of loans for the agriculture sector...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fitch sees 8% rise in bank lending in 2022
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fitch sees 8% rise in bank lending in 2022


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Lending by Philippine banks is expected to accelerate at a faster rate of eight percent next year from a three percent growth...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with