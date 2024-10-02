^

Lucy Torres-Gomez eyes 2nd term as Ormoc mayor

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 1:02pm
Lucy Torres-Gomez at the State of the Nation Address in 2013
Philstar.com / Alixandra Caole Vila, file

MANILA, Philippines — Lucy Torres-Gomez was accompanied by her husband, actor-politician Richard Gomez and daughter Juliana Gomez when she filed her certificate of candidacy for Ormoc mayor earlier today. 

Torres-Gomez is the incumbent mayor of Ormoc, and if re-elected, it will be her second term. 

She succeeded her husband in 2022. Richard is the current representative of Leyte's 4th district. 

Lucy previously served as the representative of Leyte's 4th district from June 2010 to March 2013 and June 2013 to June 2022. 

She is among the celebrities with link to showbiz who have filed their COCs on the second day of filing. 

Other celebrities who have filed their COCs on the first day of filing yesterday included online personality Rosmar Tan, 'Showtime' host Ion Perez and actors Marco Gumabao and Enzo Pineda. 

RELATED: LIST: Celebrities, personalities running in 2025 midterm elections

