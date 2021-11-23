
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
PSE to return to pre-pandemic trading hours
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 10:57am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PSE to return to pre-pandemic trading hours
The ticker appears on the LED screen beside the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.
Edd Gumban / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Trading hours at the Philippine Stock Exchange will return to their pre-pandemic schedule, as easing restrictions help the local bourse operator adjust to the difficult operating environment created by the health crisis.



Starting December 6, the PSE will resume its full day, five-hour trading schedule in which the market will pre-open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 3:00 p.m., according to a memo dated November 22.



Trading at the local stock market has been shortened to end by 1 p.m. since March 16 last year, or when the whole country was placed on hard lockdowns to control the spread of coronavirus. During that time, intense virus fears triggered a brutal sell-off that sank local equities to historic-low and prompted the PSE to activate its circuit breakers.



An interagency task force managing the disease control has allowed the country’s financial markets to operate under a skeletal force. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAL reroutes more flights to alternative gateways
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PAL reroutes more flights to alternative gateways


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is rerouting flights to alternative gateways outside Manila to accommodate the high demand...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DMCI bags P4.5-B new deals as construction activity picks up


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Listed builder DMCI Holdings Inc. bagged over P4 billion in new contracts in the past three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BBB talks
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 November 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s Build Build Build for the Philippines; it’s Build Back Better for the United States.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 What Marcos gave the world
                              


                              

                                                                  By Atty. Alex B. Cabrera |
                                 November 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Swiss anti-money laundering rules, Japanese protocols against corruption of aid they give, US policy vs supporting dictators. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Government, ALI to build housing for informal settlers
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Government, ALI to build housing for informal settlers


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government has teamed up with one of the country’s largest property developers to provide housing to nearly 3,000...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge block sale a big boost to MSCI Index review
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge block sale a big boost to MSCI Index review


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Some people get sketched out when they see “block sale”, but I think that feeling is overblown.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine Estates Corp. plans P1.4-B SRO to buy properties from 'related parties'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine Estates Corp. plans P1.4-B SRO to buy properties from 'related parties'


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just a good, old-fashioned capital call, forcing minority shareholders to defend their positions from 50% dilution.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 If CREIT is just buying land with IPO proceeds, won&rsquo;t it take long to get dividends?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
If CREIT is just buying land with IPO proceeds, won’t it take long to get dividends?


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Short answer: no.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP may raise interest rates by 75 bps next year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP may raise interest rates by 75 bps next year


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may turn hawkish next year with a rate hike of 75 basis points as the Philippines continues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tobacco revenues fall 2% to P185.7 billion in 10 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tobacco revenues fall 2% to P185.7 billion in 10 months


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Revenues from tobacco products fell two percent in 10 months to October this year, as pandemic restrictions hindered the conduct...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with