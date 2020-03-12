MANILA, Philippines — Philippine stocks collapsed at noon break Thursday, sinking into a territory not seen in seven years as the declaration of a coronavirus pandemic and persistent clash among oil supply producers intensify fears the global economy will succumb into recession.

After a brief stability in the past couple of days, panic returned to the trading floor of the Philippine Stock Exchange, where the index plummeted 6.23% or 395.91 points to end the morning trading at 5,957.35

Related Stories WHO declares novel coronavirus a pandemic

At this rate, PSEi is on course to slide to its lowest level since February 2014, according to online stock market platform Investagrams. Meanwhile, the broader all-shares index shed 5.29% or 201.41 points to 3,607.32 at noon break.

“It’s been a sad news for our local markets that suffered this much, even breaching below the 6,000-level,” said Piper Chaucer Tan, client engagement officer and research associate at Philstocks Financial Inc.

“Global markets are also crashing amid COVID-19, followed by the oil price war. We see this as a health and economic downfall for the world,” Tan added.

Broken down, all subindices were bleeding on recess, led by mining and oil which dropped 9.05%, followed by holding firms (-6.93%), financials (-6.18%), property (-6.11%), industrial (-4.75%) and services (-4.49%).

Decliners trumped advancers, 203 to 24.

Anxiety over the virus were felt even at the foreign exchange market, although the weakening of the Philippine peso was more tempered. The local currency depreciated to P50.81 versus the greenback as of 12:25 p.m. from its previous finish of P50.55.

Asian markets were already a sea of red at the open, with traders taking their lead from a global rout after the World Health Organization declared the current spread of COVID-19 a pandemic, an indication that global coordination is needed to put the situation under control.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has begun producing more oil after the collapse of talks among oil-producing nations this week. What was supposed to be a meeting to cap an oil price decline due to low demand from China, became a price war between Saudi Arabia and other suppliers like Russia.

US President Donald Trump added to investors' worry, after he imposed a 30-day travel ban between the US and Europe as a containment measure against the deadly virus, which has engulfed Italy to become among the areas outside China with the most number of infections.

Regional downtrend persists

In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei was down 5.42% or 1,051.88 points to 18,364.18, while the broader Topix dropped 5.06% or 70.15 points to 1,314.97 in the hour after Trump's address.

Australia's ASX lost 5.4%, while Hong Kong markets tumbled three percent at the open.

On the flip side, the news sent the yen higher, with the safe haven currency gaining as uncertainty continues. Emerging market currencies lost ground.

"Trump travel ban: sell, sell, sell is being heard across dealing rooms in Asia," wrote Stephen Innes, global chief markets strategist at AxiCorp.

"Travel restrictions equal slower global economic activity, so if you need any more coaxing to sell... after a massively negative signal from overnight trading in US markets, it just fell in your lap," he added.

For Philstocks’ Tan, the PSEi is unlikely to recover from the bloodletting anytime soon.

“We got to understand that the market moves in cycles that eventually things will normalize... we think that this may not be the time for the market to have a big bounce back,” he said.

“We may see some recovery but this will be for the short term. At least we are looking at 1H 2020 for the sentiments to subside if the virus has been contained during those time and oil supply issues have been resolved,” he added. — with AFP