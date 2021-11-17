
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Vitarich profit surges 4,900% for January-September
                        

                           
Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Vitarich profit surges 4,900% for January-September
In a regulatory filing, the company said net income reached P180.5 million during the nine-month period, a hefty 4,900 percent rise from P3.6 million in the same period last year.
Businessworld / VITARICH CORPORATION FB PAGE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Vitarich Corp., one of the pioneering firms in poultry and feed manufacturing in the country, benefited from the reopening of the economy, even as the pandemic raged on, as its profit skyrocketed in the nine months to September this year.



In a regulatory filing, the company said net income reached P180.5 million during the nine-month period, a hefty 4,900 percent rise from P3.6 million in the same period last year.



Consolidated sales of goods went up 28 percent to P7.31 billion, the first time Vitarich surpassed the P7-billion revenue mark in any nine-month period.



Last year, Vitarich and the poultry industry suffered an oversupply of chicken brought about by the pandemic, resulting in unfavorable prices of chicken in the market.



It was also affected during the lockdown as hotels, restaurants and other institutions shut down operations as part of government’s protocols.



The aggregate revenue was composed of the sales of feeds, day-old chicks, chicken, animal health products, and dory fish.



Vitarich said volumes picked up strongly across all business segments, but were partially offset by the decline in average selling prices of chicken and day-old chicks due to the reimposed series of stricter quarantine measures since August.



For its feeds business, which accounted for 47 percent of total, revenues went up nine percent to P3.4 billion on the back of higher volumes for commercial and tie-up customers combined.



In the food segment, revenues surged 40 percent to P3.1 billion amid increase in volume and better selling prices. It cornered 42 percent of total revenues.



The farms segment, which shared the remaining 11 percent of revenues, registered a 134 percent hike to P800 million.



Meanwhile, cost of goods jumped 25 percent to P6.6 billion on higher prices of raw materials such as wheat, soybean and corn.



Vitarich is expecting a better performance in the fourth quarter as the holiday season approaches and as mobility curbs are eased on declining COVID-19 cases and higher vaccination coverage.



“For 2022, election spending may also result in accelerating economic activity and rebuilding a favorable environment for businesses — providing the boost we need,” the company said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      VITARICH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Telco expenses sink Dennis Uy's DITO CME to losses


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a discourse to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Tuesday, the firm of Duterte-allied businessman Dennis Uy reported a net...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P1 billion lotto jackpot game ready to launch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P1 billion lotto jackpot game ready to launch


                              

                                                                  By Rainier Allan Ronda |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The private proponent of the country’s first billion-peso lotto jackpot game said it is ready to start as soon as government...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP to keep record-low rates untouched for 'a few more quarters'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP to keep record-low rates untouched for 'a few more quarters'


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will keep its monetary policy stance accommodative for “a few more quarters”...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GMA sustains winning streak; ABS-CBN trims losses
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GMA sustains winning streak; ABS-CBN trims losses


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rivals GMA Network Inc. and ABS-CBN Corp. continued to post contrasting financial results in the first three quarters.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The Malampaya story
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 November 16, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The ongoing Malampaya story, with main characters Udenna, Chevron, Shell and PNOC/DOE, evokes varied emotions ranging from distrust, anger, and bitterness, while enraged critics howl allegations of corruption, some...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 2GO optimizes route network
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
2GO optimizes route network


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
2GO Group Inc.’s business arm 2GO Sea Solutions, the leader in domestic freight transportation in the Philippines, aims...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines makes progress in economic restart
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines makes progress in economic restart


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is no longer at the bottom of the list in terms of economic reopening in Asia-Pacific, but its vaccination...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP updates governance standards for banks, non-banks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP updates governance standards for banks, non-banks


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has issued the revised governance standards for banks and non-banks, particularly on the election...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT, Smart beef up security of online payments
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PLDT, Smart beef up security of online payments


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Telecommunications company PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. are bolstering the security of online...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PayMaya powers digital disbursements
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PayMaya powers digital disbursements


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Public Safety Mutual Benefit Fund teams up with PayMaya to safely and conveniently disburse loan proceeds and insurance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with