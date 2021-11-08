Maxâ€™s Group appoints new president


































































 




   







   















Business
                        
Max's Group appoints new president
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 8, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Max's Group appoints new president
Fermin
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Multi-industry leader Ariel Fermin has been appointed president of Max’s Group Inc. (MGI), the largest casual dining restaurant group in the Philippines. Effective immediately, Fermin assumes the position from Robert Trota, who retains long-term strategic oversight as chief executive officer.



With this elevation from group chief operating officer, Fermin is responsible for the overall commercial and operational performance of MGI and its roster of beloved iconic brands such as Max’s Restaurant, Pancake House, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, Dencio’s, Teriyaki Boy and Sizzlin’ Steak.



He is also tasked with identifying both external and internal opportunities for expansion, customers, markets, new industry developments, and standards, as well as executing and implementing corporate policies, programs, processes, and guidelines in line with the group’s vision.



Fermin brings with him over three decades of leading some of the most distinguished companies across a diverse range of industries, elevating world-class brands, re-imagining businesses, and driving revolutionary transformation.



Birthed and sustained through the years by the Trota, Fuentebella, and Gimenez-Rodgers families, Fermin’s promotion accelerates the company’s agenda to extend its industry leadership by balancing the continuity of its history with fresh renewal.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

