Business
                        
Century Pacific founder Ricardo Po Sr dies at 90
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
October 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific founder and chairman emeritus Ricardo Po Sr. died on Oct. 11 at the age of 90 due to complications arising from surgery.



“Under his vision and leadership, the Century Pacific Group has grown its interests from affordable food and beverages to family restaurant chains and sustainable real estate developments. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion through the RSPo Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger among vulnerable communities,” the Century Pacific Group said in a statement.



“He lived a full life raising his family, building his company, and perfecting his golf game,” it said.



He was a deeply devoted husband and a loving father not just to his children, but to the entire company.



“Within the Century Pacific Group, he was fondly and respectfully called “Tatay,” the Group said.



Po has long handed over the reins of his business to his children. His third son Christopher is executive chairman of Century Pacific Food Inc. while Ricardo and Teodoro are both vice chairman. Leonardo is a director.



CNPF is behind food brands Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Angel and Birch Tree. The Po family also owns Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc.



Po and family are ranked 2,524th on the Forbes 2021 Rich List of global billionaires published in April, with a net worth of $1.1 billion.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

