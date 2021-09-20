




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% — DOF
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 20, 2021 | 4:03pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
7-month tobacco excise tax collections up 31% â€” DOF
Excise taxes make up crucial government revenues, which fund the country’s public healthcare system. 
FILE
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The government recorded higher excise tax collection from cigarettes in the first seven months of the year, with two Big Tobacco firms paying hefty levies that the state could use to keep the country's healthcare system running amid the pandemic.



In a statement on Monday, the Department of Finance said the Bureau of Internal Revenue collected P83 billion in tobacco excise tax in January-July period, up 31% year-on-year.



Broken down, Philip Morris Fortune Tobacco Co. Inc. (PMFTC), which retained its 50.1% market share during the period, recorded the highest annual increase in seven-month excise tax payments to P42.04 billion, up 6.9%. Aside from its flagship Marlboro cigarettes, PMFTC produces and distributes Chesterfield, Fortune, and Hope brands.



PMFTC’s tax payments exceeded the amount settled by Japan Tobacco International (Philippines) Inc. (JTI), which paid P38.8 billion in excise taxes in the first seven month, up 73.1% on-year. JTI sells cigarette brands such as Camel, Winston and Mevius, and captured a 46.8% market share during the period.



The remaining P2.13 billion of the total excise tax collections from January to July was paid by other cigarette manufacturers, such as the Associated Anglo American Tobacco Corp. (AAATC) and Kenstand Philippines Inc. (KPI).



In terms of volume removals, which counts cigarettes that were released from tax-regulated warehouses to be sold to consumers, the DOF said a total of 777 million packs from JTI were slapped with excise levies in the first seven months, up 56% from a year ago.



Volume of removals of PMFTC, on the other hand, stood at 841 million packs from January to July, down 3.78% year-on-year. That translated to a decline of 33 million packs.



According to DOF, excise tax rates for both PMFTC and JTI increased by P5 per pack this year, in accordance to tax laws. In the case of JTI, the bigger volume of removals also contributed to its higher tax payments.



Excise taxes make up a crucial segment of government revenues, as collections from these products are among the sources of funds for a Universal Healthcare law that was enacted in 2019. The ambitious program was poised for a pilot run in 2020 until the coronavirus pandemic happened and drained the resources of Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), the state health insurer tasked to implement the law.



Excise taxes on cigarettes and other tobacco products were increased thrice under the Duterte administration.



The first instance was under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law in 2018. 



This was followed by Republic Act 11346 or the Tobacco Tax Law of 2019, which hiked cigarette taxes to a uniform rate of P45 per pack starting last year; and RA 11467, which imposed another round of tax hikes on e-cigarettes, along with alcohol products, also starting in 2020. 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CIGARETTES EXCISE TAX
                                                      JAPAN TOBACCO INC.
                                                      PHILIP MORRIS FORTUNE TOBACCO CORP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Distracted leadership
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Fitch Solutions issued a brief analysis last September 10 expressing concern Duterte’s administration will be distracted by politics as we approach our presidential election season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Banker extraordinaire
                              


                              

                                                                  By Wilson Sy |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Last Sept. 16, Ramon Sy, one of Philequity’s directors, passed away. Ramon was an extraordinary banker who was revered by his peers and loved by his employees.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Air travel shows signs of recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Air travel shows signs of recovery


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Passenger traffic at the once-crowded Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main international gateway,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Reopening the economy (again)
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The struggle is real. As Metro Manila and nearby cities eased into a different kind of general community quarantine on Thursday, one would think that small businesses, restaurants included, would scramble to reopen...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Aboitiz to launch solar project
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 September 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Aboitiz Group is preparing to launch its floating solar project over the Magat Dam next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Yellen urges US Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yellen urges US Congress to raise debt limit to avoid financial crisis


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen pleaded Sunday for Congress to raise the debt ceiling in order to avoid a "historic financial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge stocks to be traded over-the-counter in US markets


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
US investors could soon have another option to invest in Converge ICT Solutions Inc. as the internet provider announced that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DDMP shares owned by DoubleDragon and the Yujuicos come out of lockup tomorrow
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DDMP shares owned by DoubleDragon and the Yujuicos come out of lockup tomorrow


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
That’s nearly an entire year’s worth of stock. I’d bet the family is too savvy to fire-sale DDMPR stock...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SGP's benefit under NGCP's new div policy uncertain
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SGP's benefit under NGCP's new div policy uncertain


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The important thing to remember here is that this policy applies to dividends declared to NGCP’s shareholders and that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 D.M. Wenceslao announces the death of its President
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
D.M. Wenceslao announces the death of its President


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
 An event like this can throw a company into chaos.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with