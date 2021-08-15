




































































 




   







   















BEST, DENR launch ‘Trash to CashBack’ program

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 15, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Basic Environmental Systems & Technologies Inc. (BEST), a unit of listed IPM Holdings Inc., has partnered with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-National Capital Region (DENR-NCR) in launching a Trash to CashBack program where Filipinos can trade in segregated recyclable waste, earn environmental points and redeem consumer goods from program partners.



The incentivized waste collection system promotes proper waste segregation at source and supports a circular economy. “The program aims to protect the environment while helping communities and businesses comply with waste segregation as mandated by Republic Act 9003 or Solid Waste Management Act,” BEST managing director Jan Vincent Mercado said.



BEST will set up its first drop off point called “My Basurero Eco-Community Center” (MBE-C) at DENR’s National Ecology Center in Quezon City. More drop off/exchange centers will soon be set up at DENR-NCR offices at the North Sector in Navotas, South Sector in Parañaque and West Sector along Roxas Boulevard in Manila. These centers in strategic areas will serve more companies and individuals who wish to participate and particularly help in DENR’s mandate to preserve the environment in the Manila Bay Area.



Participating individuals or companies can bring or deliver recyclable wastes from their homes or offices to their preferred MBE-C, register an account using the bXTRA app, earn credits, and redeem environmental points. Mercado said bXTRA has existing partner outlets that include big companies and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) whose products can be redeemed on site.



With over 17,500 eco-warriors registered in the program, he said BEST is inviting more individuals and companies to be participants or partners. To date, its program partners include the Quezon City government, City of Dreams, Manila Marriott Hotel, Philippine Business for Social Progress, Rotary International (RPC-21), Muntinlupa National High School through the I am Sam Foundation and IPM Holdings.



“It’s part of good corporate governance for companies to demonstrate how they’re helping save the environment. After all, socially conscious investors always consider environmental, social and governance criteria in screen potential investments,” Mercado said.



As proof of concept, he said BEST has an existing bXTRA drop off and exchange center at Brixton St. in Barangay Kapitolyo, Pasig City where individuals and companies can trade their recyclable waste for points and consumer goods.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

