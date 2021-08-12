




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
ayala
 This December 14, 2020, photo shows Ayala President and CEO Fernando Zobel de Ayala
Ayala Corp./Released

                     

                        

                           
Ayala profits rebound but still below pre-pandemic levels

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - August 12, 2021 - 5:53pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Conglomerate Ayala Corp. posted a double-digit profits growth in the first half, but its financial strength is not yet back to pre-pandemic level.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Thursday, the holding firm of the Ayala family reported that net income jumped 31% year-on-year to P10.4 billion. But the company said the dramatic growth was due to “low base” from last year, when the pandemic tarnished its balance sheet.



Despite the superlative profits growth, earnings have yet to reclaim its vigor. Ayala’s net income in the first half of the year was significantly lower than its bottom line in the same period in 2019, which stood at P37.83 billion.



Excluding extraordinary financial events, Ayala said its six-month core net income went down 8% year-on-year to P13.3 billion, which was nevertheless equivalent to 90% of pre-crisis level. Fernando Zobel de Ayala, company president and chief executive, is cautiously optimistic.



“Our first semester results show recovery in the business environment compared to last year,” Zobel said. “However, increasing infections from the Delta variant present new challenges.”



Financial results showed Ayala’s revenues grew 24% annually to P122 billion in the first half, as growth in its property, telecommunications, power and industrial businesses offset a decline in its banking unit’s topline.



Breaking down the conglomerate’s segments, Ayala Land revenues surged 19% year-on-year to P49 billion propelled by continued construction progress and higher bookings from property development, while commercial leasing operations were weighed down by renewed restrictions.



Its telecommunication venture, Globe Telecom Inc., saw revenues climb 4% year-on-year to P75.5 billion, as work-from-home setups become more popular while students shift to online classes.



Likewise, revenues of Ayala’s power segment, AC Energy Corp., expanded 35% on-year to P13.4 billion as demand for electricity returned to pre-pandemic level. Loosening restrictions, meanwhile, pushed up AC Industrials’ topline at an annual rate of 32% to P40.7 billion.



Bucking the uptrend was Ayala’s banking business. Muted loan demand sent revenues of Bank of the Philippine Islands falling 4% year-on-year to P48.1 billion, figures showed.



“As a business group operating in diversified industries, we will continue to do our part in helping revitalize the economy through continued investments and supporting the country’s pandemic response and vaccination program,” Zobel said.



Shares in Ayala lost 2.42% to close at P727 each on Thursday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AC ENERGY CORP.
                                                      AC INDUSTRIALS
                                                      AYALA CORP
                                                      BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
                                                      GLOBE TELECOM INC
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Filipino companies join Forbes Asia's '100 To Watch' list


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Forbes Asia handpicked four Filipino companies to join its ‘to watch out for’ list this year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NCR’s last lockdown?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
In an interview with Karen Davila last Tuesday, I told her that the third lockdown imposed on the National Capital Region, our current pandemic epicenter, can be the last ECQ once we have vaccinated a majority of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DTI issues order dismissing safeguard measures on cars
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DTI issues order dismissing safeguard measures on cars


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry has junked the petition for safeguard measures on vehicle imports and directed the return...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Local jab maker to start operations soon
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 August 12, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Trade and Industry expects at least one local COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer to be able to set up operations before June next year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PNB profit jumps 16-fold on massive property gains
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PNB profit jumps 16-fold on massive property gains


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine National Bank earned nearly 16 times more in the first semester to P22.13 billion, boosted by the P33.6-billion...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP slump convinces BSP to maintain historic-low interest rates


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 24 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas maintained its historic-low policy rate, keeping monetary support to the economy amid...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Converge profits more than doubled in H1 on sustained subscribers growth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Converge profits more than doubled in H1 on sustained subscribers growth


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sustained subscriber growth pushed up the earnings of fixed broadband operator Converge ICT Solutions Inc. in the first ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT closes up 0.29% after modest stock market debut


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filinvest REIT Corp., the real estate investment trusts (REIT) firm of the Gotianun family, flirted with gains and losses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The bloodbath continues for CEB
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The bloodbath continues for CEB


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yikes. Like most of its international airline contemporaries, CEB lost (again) a very significant amount of money in Q2.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee Foods' foray in Asia pays big
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee Foods' foray in Asia pays big


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Overall, JFC indicated that the following profitability metrics actually exceeded 2019 levels. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with