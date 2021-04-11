#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

CITEM eyes virtual trade fairs

Louella Desiderio (The Philippine Star) - April 11, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry is aiming to drive traffic to its digital platform for home, fashion and lifestyle manufacturers and promote exports through participation in virtual trade fairs.

In a statement, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan said joining virtual trade expos form part of the agency’s strategy to bring Philippine products to a wider audience.

She said participation in virtual trade events are also seen to drive traffic to FAME+, the digital trade and community platform launched by CITEM last year for locally made home, fashion and lifestyle products.

CITEM launched FAME+ to bring its premier design and lifestyle trade event Manila FAME online and have a platform to promote products for export amid the pandemic.

Through FAME+, Philippine exhibitors are able to improve the searchability of their products online and connect to buyers and design enthusiasts across the globe.

To date, the platform has over 200 Philippine designers and brands.

Last month, CITEM spearheaded the country’s participation in two virtual trade fairs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) International Furniture and Furnishings Show VX 2021 (AIFFS VX) and the Philconstruct Virtual Expo (Philconstruct VX).

Apart from brands from the Philippines, AIFFS VX which was hosted by the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines Inc., also featured those from other ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as furniture companies from Australia and the US.

Meanwhile, Philconstruct VX organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, served as the platform to bring together trade and specialty contractors, construction-material and equipment suppliers, and other allied professionals.

During the two trade fairs, the Philippine delegation composed of Acento Colleccions, E. Murio, Enpekei International, Goltrio, Junk Not, La Galuche, Mejore, Obra Cebuana, Prizmic & Brill, and Stonesets International showcased world-class décor, furniture, homeware and lighting.

CITEM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leadership and humor
By Francis J. Kong | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
A young naval student was being put through the paces by an old sea-captain. The naval leader asked the naval student a series of questions:
Business
fbfb
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
BDO, Amex bring Shop Small to Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
BDO Unibank Inc. and American Express are bringing the global Shop Small movement to the Philippines to help local businesses...
Business
fbfb
Obituaries
By Boo Chanco | April 9, 2021 - 12:00am
First of all, there is no truth to the rumor that owners of funeral parlors are lining up for listing at the stock market. No, but maybe they should.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
Philippines among the 'laggards' in Asia's tourism revival
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines' tourism industry is poised to recover last in Asia as the country struggles to arrest coronavirus spread,...
Business
fbfb
FLI sees rosy future
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | April 10, 2021 - 12:00am
Inspite of the uncertainties and difficulties posed by the pandemic, one company seems to be relatively doing quite well.
Business
fbfb
Latest
CITEM eyes virtual trade fairs
By Louella Desiderio | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
The export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry is aiming to drive traffic to its digital platform for home, fashion and lifestyle manufacturers and promote exports through participation in virtual...
Business
fbfb
Government owes P1.2 billion to RE developers under FIT
By Danessa Rivera | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Unpaid billings to renewable energy developers under the feed-in tariff system has reached over P1.2 billion as state-run National Transmission Corp. has not yet secured regulatory approval to raise FIT-allowance...
Business
fbfb
Asia Pacific seen to lead revival of jeans industry
By Louise Maureen Simeon | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Emerging markets in the Asia Pacific will significantly contribute to the apparel market’s comeback, according to a leading data and analytics company in the UK.
Business
fbfb
Philippines fixed broadband speed gains in March
Philippines fixed broadband speed gains in March
By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
The country’s average fixed broadband download speed recorded an improvement in March, data from the latest Ookla Speedtest...
Business
fbfb
Cirtek integrates ESG principles
By Iris Gonzales | April 11, 2021 - 12:00am
Cirtek Holdings Philippines Corp. recently unveiled its blueprint for embracing environmental, social and good governance principles amid increasing consciousness of companies to integrate ESG principles in the ways...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with