CITEM eyes virtual trade fairs

MANILA, Philippines — The export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry is aiming to drive traffic to its digital platform for home, fashion and lifestyle manufacturers and promote exports through participation in virtual trade fairs.

In a statement, Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan said joining virtual trade expos form part of the agency’s strategy to bring Philippine products to a wider audience.

She said participation in virtual trade events are also seen to drive traffic to FAME+, the digital trade and community platform launched by CITEM last year for locally made home, fashion and lifestyle products.

CITEM launched FAME+ to bring its premier design and lifestyle trade event Manila FAME online and have a platform to promote products for export amid the pandemic.

Through FAME+, Philippine exhibitors are able to improve the searchability of their products online and connect to buyers and design enthusiasts across the globe.

To date, the platform has over 200 Philippine designers and brands.

Last month, CITEM spearheaded the country’s participation in two virtual trade fairs such as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) International Furniture and Furnishings Show VX 2021 (AIFFS VX) and the Philconstruct Virtual Expo (Philconstruct VX).

Apart from brands from the Philippines, AIFFS VX which was hosted by the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines Inc., also featured those from other ASEAN countries such as Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as furniture companies from Australia and the US.

Meanwhile, Philconstruct VX organized by the Philippine Constructors Association, served as the platform to bring together trade and specialty contractors, construction-material and equipment suppliers, and other allied professionals.

During the two trade fairs, the Philippine delegation composed of Acento Colleccions, E. Murio, Enpekei International, Goltrio, Junk Not, La Galuche, Mejore, Obra Cebuana, Prizmic & Brill, and Stonesets International showcased world-class décor, furniture, homeware and lighting.