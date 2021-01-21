#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Lopez Holdings may not delist
This after First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) reduced the number of shares it would acquire from Lopez Holdings, the parent company of FPH.
STAR/ File

Lopez Holdings may not delist

Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lopez Holdings Corp., the listed holding company of the Lopez Group, may no longer delist from the Philippine Stock Exchange as it will maintain the required minimum public float level.

This after First Philippine Holdings Corp. (FPH) reduced the number of shares it would acquire from Lopez Holdings, the parent company of FPH.

“We wanted to remove the seeming pressure that some shareholders of Lopez Holdings may have felt from the plan to delist the company,” FPH president and COO Francis Giles Puno said yesterday.

“We want the market to freely decide if they want to avail of the tender. It bears stressing that the tender offer price is at a significant premium to the market price right before the tender was announced and is even at the higher range of the valuation provided by the independent financial adviser, KPMG, as accredited by the exchange,” Puno said.

FPH said the reduction would remove the risk of Lopez Holdings falling below the required minimum public ownership and dispense with the need to pursue its petition for  voluntary delisting.

From the previous intention to acquire a minimum of 20 percent and up to a maximum of 45.56 percent of the total issued and outstanding common shares of Lopez Holdings, FPH said its tender offer woulds now cover only up to a maximum of 1.6 billion common shares, representing 34.5 percent of the total issued and outstanding common shares.

The shares will be acquired from all the shareholders of Lopez Group, excluding the shares owned by parent firm  Lopez Inc. which has agreed not to tender its common shares.

The tender officer price is P3.85 per common share.

Lopez Holdings had planned to delist from the PSE as part of the group’s move to consolidate its empire.

The company’s subsidiaries are ABS-CBN Corp., which is focused on digital convergence strategy in cooperation with affiliate Sky Cable Corp., and First Philippine Holdings (FPH), the parent company of clean and renewable energy firm First Gen Corp., which in turn controls geothermal energy pioneer Energy Development Corp..

FPH also owns construction firm First Balfour, Inc., pipeline operator First Philippine Industrial Corp.,  property firm Rockwell Land,  investment community First Philippine Industrial Park and First Philec Corp, the intermediary holding company for investments in manufacturing.

FPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
Shangri-La temporarily shuts biggest local hotel in Makati
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
There is no schedule yet as to when Makati Shangri-La will reopen, but the management will “closely monitor global developments”...
Business
fbfb
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
BPI sets merger with thrift arm to create 3rd largest bank
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands will merge with its thrift bank unit in a bid to enhance its services.
Business
fbfb
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
Megawide stresses financial prowess as rumors losing NAIA rehab swirl
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Edgar Saavedra also said that the conglomerate had actually reached out to banks for possible funding, “and most of...
Business
fbfb
Negotiations on for US grant to boost BIR digital systems
Negotiations on for US grant to boost BIR digital systems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
The grant will cover some of the financing needs of the BIR’s digitalization program called "ICT Modernization Strategy...
Business
fbfb
Surprise hospital bills
By Boo Chanco | January 20, 2021 - 12:00am
One big source of economic insecurity in our country has to do with health care, and Rep. Joey Salceda of Albay is doing something about it.
Business
fbfb
Latest
S&P warns of deterioration in banks&rsquo; asset quality
S&P warns of deterioration in banks’ asset quality
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 55 minutes ago
The significant real estate exposure of Philippine banks may drive asset-quality deterioration further amid the uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
Tourism businesses seek delay in local taxes
By Catherine Talavera | 55 minutes ago
Tourism stakeholders are requesting for the deferment of the payment of local business taxes this year given the severe impact...
Business
fbfb
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
Fitch unit bullish on Philippine construction sector
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 55 minutes ago
The Philippine construction industry is expected to enjoy double-digit growth this year as revived infrastructure projects...
Business
fbfb
Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day
Selling pressure sends index down for 4th straight day
By Iris Gonzales | 55 minutes ago
Local share prices fell for the fourth straight day yesterday as investors remained cautious and jittery over the COVID-19...
Business
fbfb
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
Ayala Group to consolidate banking units
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 55 minutes ago
The Ayala Group is merging the 169-year old Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and its thrift bank subsidiary BPI Family...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with