#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines dislodged from top 10 nations for women in workplace
This July 28, 2020 photo shows people wearing face masks and health workers clad in personal protective equipment.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Philippines dislodged from top 10 nations for women in workplace
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 5:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines dropped out of top 10 in this year’s global ranking that examined women representation in work places, a direct result of the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women seen across the globe.

Among 58 economies tracked by this year’s Index of Women Entrepreneurs, Manila ranked 16th, down from last year’s 9th spot. While the number of economies surveyed varied across the years, this also marked the Philippines lowest ranking since the first report in 2017.

In previous years, Manila consistently figured in the top 10 placing ninth in 2018 and eighth in 2017. A precedent Asia Pacific ranking of Mastercard for women in the workplace in 2016 likewise placed the Philippines fourth in the region.  

The survey is conducted annually by Mastercard, a global payments provider, which tracked 12 indicators that measure, among others, women’s financial inclusion, education level and training, among others. These indicators were grouped on three components that each corresponded to a score.

In terms of score, the Philippines likewise suffered a decline of 1.4 points to 66.5 this year. Israel dominated this year’s index for “focused institutional support” to women small business owners while the pandemic hit businesses. Bangladesh was last. 

“Those in developed economies have been shielded in part from the more drastic impacts due to higher knowledge assets... while women in developing economies have been harder hit due to on-average lesser knowledge assets and an overrepresentation in the informal and harder-hit business sectors,” Mastercard explained.

In Asia Pacific, Singapore led the pack of losers after failing 12 notches year-on-year. Hong Kong, whose image as central business district has been tarnished by recent national security law that curtails freedoms, fell eight places. Vietnam dropped seven notches.

Across three components used in the index, the Philippines’ score was unchanged at 65.7 under the first that gauges “women’s advancement outcomes.” This was highly result of Filipinas dominating board rooms accounting for 51.4% of business leaders. A higher 57.6% of professionals such as doctors and lawyers were also women, the survey found.

On top of these, Filipinas were considered at par with men in terms of entrepreneurial activity rate, the report said.

But under second component, which looked into women’s access to credit for their business, the Philippines’ score dropped 6.1 points to 75, the second deepest decline in the index. In contrast with leading Israel, the report found that support to local SMEs had been “significantly scaled back” when they are needed the most during the health crisis.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez has so far not responded to request for comment. 

In the third and last component, the country fared better in terms of business conditions that could affect women’s ability to thrive as entrepreneurs. Under this indicator, the Philippines scored 57, up 1.5 points, but was still outperformed by other economies that likewise improved their marks.

Overall, Mastercard noted that the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately posed setbacks for women regardless of geographical location, education level and the wealth of the economy where they live in. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Lower number of communist rebels means faster economic growth?
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
The country's top intelligence official wrongly claimed that the strength of New People's Army (NPA) — the armed-wing...
Business
fbfb
A vaccine for a sick economy
By Boo Chanco | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
While it is true that there are now three or maybe five potential COVID-19 vaccines that may be certified by health officials worldwide, it will still take a while before we can safely say we are back to normal...
Business
fbfb
Change is coming for vehicle owners
By Rey Gamboa | December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
Filipinos love their cars and for most, with the like sanctity of a marriage vow ‘til death do us part. Even after buying a second car, the old one becomes a spare; or because its resale price far “outweighs”...
Business
fbfb
CREATE passage – A major achievement
By Gerardo P. Sicat | December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
The Senate version of the CREATE (Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises) bill was approved last week.
Business
fbfb
Banks’ bad loans seen to peak in Q2
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
BDO Unibank Inc. is expecting the soured loans of the banking industry to peak in the second quarter of next year as banks...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Three Skyway contractors fined for mishap
By Xave Gregorio | 3 minutes ago
The labor department imposed a fine of at least P380,000 on the contractors involved in the Skyway mishap which killed one...
Business
fbfb
Government sells dollar bonds to borrow from foreigners ahead of 2021
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
The Duterte administration will return to the international debt market to raise fresh funds to support the country's growing...
Business
fbfb
Salesforce to buy Slack in $27.7-B software megadeal
By Glenn Chapman | 7 hours ago
Salesforce on Tuesday announced a $27.7 billion deal to buy online collaboration firm Slack, giving the business software...
Business
fbfb
World economy back to pre-pandemic level in 2021 — OECD
7 hours ago
Signs that vaccines could now be weeks away from distribution have injected cautious optimism as the year limps to a close...
Business
fbfb
IMF wants greater BSP power over banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas should strengthen its ability to assess the impact of mixed conglomerate structure on “too...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with