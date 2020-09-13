Q2 HR Solutions bags back-to-back IiP award

MANILA, Philippines — Q2 HR Solutions has bagged the 2020 Investors in People (IiP) Platinum Award from Investors in People Philippines, the first time a Filipino company has earned the highest accreditation for two consecutive times.

Held every four years, the recognition was first given to Q2 in 2016, becoming the first Filipino firm accredited by IiP outside of the UK.

Q2 founder and chair Trixie Whyte said the citation “is not the be-all and end-all of Q2’s journey but rather, it is an affirmation that the company is here for the long haul. It added value to our relevance in the industry.”

IiP was organized in the UK 29 years ago as a non-profit organization that gives accreditation to deserving companies that develop and nurture the culture of well-being among their employees. In IiP’s context, this pertains to social (relationships, team work, trust and respect, inclusion and diversity, opportunities for growth), psychological (mental, sleep and financial well-being) and physical health (staying in shape, nutrition, smoking cessation programs and alcohol awareness).

Companies that apply for an IiP accreditation must undergo a rigorous screening process. Worldwide, some 5,000 plus employers have been accredited in 66 countries, thus far. Of this, only about two percent go on to earn a Platinum accreditation in each country.