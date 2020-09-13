#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Q2 HR Solutions bags back-to-back IiP award
(The Philippine Star) - September 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Q2 HR Solutions has bagged the 2020 Investors in People (IiP) Platinum Award from Investors in People Philippines, the first time a Filipino company has earned the highest accreditation for two consecutive times.

Held every four years, the recognition was first given to Q2 in 2016, becoming the first Filipino firm accredited by IiP outside of the UK.

Q2 founder and chair Trixie Whyte said the citation “is not the be-all and end-all of Q2’s journey but rather, it is an affirmation that the company is here for the long haul. It added value to our relevance in the industry.”

IiP was organized in the UK 29 years ago as a non-profit organization that gives accreditation to deserving companies that develop and nurture the culture of well-being among their employees. In IiP’s context, this pertains to social (relationships, team work, trust and respect, inclusion and diversity, opportunities for growth), psychological (mental, sleep and financial well-being) and physical health (staying in shape, nutrition, smoking cessation programs and alcohol awareness).

Companies that apply for an IiP accreditation must undergo a rigorous screening process. Worldwide, some 5,000 plus employers have been accredited in 66 countries, thus far. Of this, only about two percent go on to earn a Platinum accreditation in each country.

Q2 HR SOLUTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines seeks Germany help in Wirecard probe
16 hours ago
A top Philippine financial investigator said Friday he has asked Berlin authorities for information on dozens of "persons...
Business
fbfb
PNB approves sale of prime properties
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Philippine National Bank, the banking unit of tycoon Lucio Tan, is liquidating some of its prime real estate properties and...
Business
fbfb
Peso to average at stronger 49.75:$1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
The peso is expected to strengthen further and average at 49.75 to $1 this year, a unit of Fitch Ratings said in a repor...
Business
fbfb
Dito warns vs land scam
By Richmond Mercurio | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Upcoming third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is warning landowners against groups or individuals claiming to be representatives of the company for site acquisitions.
Business
fbfb
Going digital is the key
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | September 12, 2020 - 12:00am
We are still lucky.
Business
fbfb
Latest
NGCP donates COVID-19 testing kits, booths to Mandaluyong
By Catherine Talavera | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines recently donated 10,000 antibody testing and 50 COVID-19 testing booths to the local government of Mandaluyong City in line with its COVID-19 response efforts.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
GCash expands credit facility to more merchants
By Richmond Mercurio | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Mobile wallet GCash has partnered with over 17,500 merchants to accept GCredit as a mode of payment.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
AB Heineken Philippines supports outlets, small businesses
September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
AB Heineken Philippines Inc., manufacturer of premium quality beers Heineken and Tiger, recently launched a Restart Package program to support on-premise small and medium businesses as they slowly re-open after the...
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Tech startup rolls out touchless timekeeping, attendance solution
By Louella Desiderio | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Human resource solutions provider Salarium has rolled out a touchless timekeeping and attendance solution to help businesses prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 in the workplace.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
PLDT Enterprise powers EAC, DLSU e-learning
By Richmond Mercurio | September 13, 2020 - 12:00am
PLDT’s business-to-business arm continues to power more educational institutions on their shift to remote learning.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with