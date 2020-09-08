#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Remittance dry spell to worsen Philippines contraction â Fitch
Train staff members in protective suits stand next to buses and passengers at a train station in Manila on July 7, 2020, after authorities suspended operation of one of the train lines after some of its staff tested positive of COVID -19 disease.
AFP/Miggy Hilario
Remittance dry spell to worsen Philippines contraction — Fitch
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - September 8, 2020 - 5:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set for a deeper contraction this year, hurt by fresh lockdowns last month and a weakening of remittances from migrant workers displaced by the pandemic, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

The debt watcher said gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to shrink by 8% this year, sharper than the previous projection of 4% drop. A return to growth is seen in 2021 and 2022 when expansion would likely hit 9% and 5.5%, respectively.

In one report, Fitch said President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to lock down Metro Manila anew, even for just 15 days in August, “will depress economic growth by much more than we had anticipated” worsened by the government’s “difficulty in containing the virus.”

In another, Fitch also cited declining remittances as an “economic shock” that, combined with record-high jobless rates, would erode consumer purchasing power in a country where 70% of the economy is driven by consumption. 

“In domestic economic shocks, family members working abroad can increase remittances to help mitigate the impact of sluggish domestic activity. The pandemic, however, represents a much more synchonised global economic shock than previous downturns,” Fitch said.

“This limits the potential support of the remittance channel,” it added.

While Fitch did not provide a specific outlook for remittance change this year— the agency did not also reply to request for comment— the contraction in GDP was already treading much worse than projected at 9% as of the first half. Cash remittance inflows, meanwhile, were down 4.2% on-year as of June, set for a 5% drop as per the central bank.

“Declining remittances may affect sovereign ratings through external finances and economic growth,” Fitch said. Fitch currently rates the Philippines BBB, an investment grade, with a “stable” outlook. 

With the boost from remittances gone, Fitch said there would be more need for the government to deploy cash support to families affected by the pandemic. This, in turn, can put pressure on state budget seen to post a record-high deficit of 7.5% of GDP this year, before slowly narrowing to 6.9% and 5.8% of GDP in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The Duterte administration, which has hesitated to roll out a bigger fiscal stimulus over fears of credit rating cut, sees public finances in a worse shape with deficit hitting as much as 9.6% of GDP in 2020, 8.5% next year and 7.2% in 2022.

“The Philippines entered the crisis with fiscal buffers, in light of a low general government debt-GDP ratio of 34.9% in 2019…However, these buffers are being eroded by the pandemic-related shock, although there is room to accommodate some deterioration in the fiscal outlook,” Fitch said.

Region-wide slowdown

To be fair, Fitch’s bleak outlook spans the entire Asia Pacific region. The debt watcher said a pick-up on growth in the second half would be constrained by new outbreaks in countries like Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea and Vietnam— the latter two earlier applauded for their swift containment of the deadly virus.

That said, among regional peers, Philippines is still projected to perform worst economically this year. It would be closely followed by Thailand poised to shrink 7.8%, Malaysia (2.5%) and Indonesia (2%). Smaller economies Laos and Vietnam will remain growing by 0.5% and 2.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, a remittances slump is also seen for Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, all likely to suffer wider current account deficits as dollars from other sources like tourism receipts and exports dry up. 

“Migrant workers who lose their jobs may be remitting their full savings prior to their planned returns to their home countries,” Fitch said.

“In this case, the impact of the pandemic on remittances would not be immediate, but would filter through in the coming quarters as migrant workers return to their home countries,” it added. — with Prinz Magtulis

FITCH RATINGS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel gets House final OK for tax perks on airport project
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
A bill granting  a franchise and tax breaks to the San Miguel Corp. (SMC)-led New Manila International Airport project...
Business
fbfb
PAL to cut jobs anew
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Lucio Tan-owned Philippine Airlines, the country’s flag carrier, will implement another round of voluntary and involuntary...
Business
fbfb
End of the line for many MSMEs
By Rey Gamboa | September 8, 2020 - 12:00am
By this time, most businesses will have made a strategic decision on their future course of action as more information continues to surface on how the coronavirus pandemic is shaping the new normal of today and...
Business
fbfb
Index rallies on strong property sector
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
The stock market recovered substantially yesterday as investors decided to go back to the market amid record low interest...
Business
fbfb
Low lending rates, higher infrastructure spending to boost manufacturing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Local manufacturing activity is expected to pick up in the coming months on the back of record low interest rates, as well...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Amway seeks more local resellers despite digital shift
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
That would mean an additional 8,000 jobs as local resellers of Amway Philippines, whose health products such as Nutrilite...
Business
fbfb
6 hours ago
Philippines lures young consumers at home to save for retirement
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
Under PERA, local workers and entrepreneurs may invest up to P100,000 and migrant workers up to P200,000 on a perso...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Interest rates on peso, FCDU accounts lowered
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Philippine banks have started reducing the interest on peso and foreign currency deposit accounts as the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Philippine economic recovery to take more time
By Czeriza Valencia | 18 hours ago
The economy still cannot be expected to return to its pre-crisis level by next year as prevailing weaknesses in industries,...
Business
fbfb
18 hours ago
Landbank to extend more loans to coco, coffee farmers
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
Government-owned Land Bank of the Philippines has committed to strengthen credit support for coconut and coffee farmers in...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with