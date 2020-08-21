#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Megawide told to address issues on NAIA rehab plan
Megawide, a listed engineering company and airport operator, announced last month that it received the original proponent status for the development of the NAIA after government negotiations with a super consortium of conglomerates bogged down.
STAR/File
Megawide told to address issues on NAIA rehab plan
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - August 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Several concerns and issues have  to be addressed first before the unsolicited proposal of the group of Megawide Construction Corp. and India’s GMR to rehabilitate the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) can push through, according to the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

“There was a deliberation yesterday and the National Economic and Development Authority-Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) technical board noted a number of pending compliance with certain requirements of the Build-Operate-Transfer Law. So we have conveyed that to the proponent and we asked them to comply,” Transportation Undersecretary for planning Ruben Reinoso said.

“Basically, these are the issues on financial capacity and joint and solidary liability agreement of the consortium. So those are basically the outstanding issues,” Reinoso said.

Megawide, a listed engineering company and airport operator, announced last month that it received the original proponent status (OPS) for the development of the NAIA after government negotiations with a super consortium of conglomerates bogged down.

Megawide and GMR of India in 2018 submitted a $3-billion unsolicited proposal to upgrade and rehabilitate the NAIA.

The government, however, awarded the OPS to a consortium of seven conglomerate composed of Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp., Alliance Global Group Inc., Asia’s Emerging Dragon Corp., Filinvest Development Corp., Metro Pacific Investments Corp., and JG Summit Holdings Inc.

The OPS now gives Megawide the advantage once a Swiss Challenge is undertaken for the project.

Manila International Airport Authority assistant general manager Elenita Fernando said a definite schedule as to when the Swiss Challenge would take place could not be determined at the moment as negotiations are still taking place.

NAIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
BSP takes 'prudent pause' on easing streak
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
“No amount of monetary easing and liquidity injection can push businesses and consumers to spend if the confidence is...
Business
fbfb
SEC nullifies majority share acquisition in The Medical City
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Former Health Secretary Alfredo Bengzon's attempt to regain control of The Medical City (TMC) made headway on Thursday.
Business
fbfb
Shutdown causes financial blowback to ABS-CBN in first half
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, the Lopez-led network reported a net loss of P3.93 billion for the first...
Business
fbfb
BSP allows banks to extend more home loans
By Prinz Magtulis | 9 hours ago
An additional P1.2 trillion will be freed up in bank's vaults to lend to the property sector.
Business
fbfb
Deposits, lifeline for banks, rise in Q1 but future decline expected
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Large deposits are a typical source of strength for Philippine banks. Those resources may see some decline in coming mon...
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Index slips anew on lack of catalysts
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
Concerns over developments abroad as well as the lack of positive catalysts at home drove share prices further down yesterday,...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
BSP keeps interest rates steady
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its key interest rates unchanged yesterday, as expected, saying the current monetary...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Toyota’s target output under CARS in peril amid pandemic
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp., one of the participants in the government’s Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Banks allowed to raise loan limit for real estate
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has raised the real estate loan limit of big banks, releasing P1.2 trillion in additional...
Business
fbfb
SEC nullifies The Medical City takeover
By Iris Gonzales | August 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Securities and Exchange Commission has nullified the takeover of The Medical City by a group of shareholders.
2 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with