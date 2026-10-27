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Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Oct. 27 – Nov. 2, 2026

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
October 27, 2026 | 7:00am
Price Tracker: Oil, fuel monitor for Oct. 27 â€“ Nov. 2, 2026
Price Tracker lists the latest Metro Manila benchmark prices compiled from available reported figures and national reference data.
Philstar.com illustration

MANILA, Philippines — Motorists can expect a rollback in gasoline prices this week but more expensive diesel and kerosene products.

The Department of Energy announced on Monday, October 26, that oil and fuel product prices are again moving in mixed directions, albeit at smaller increments than industry forecasts suggest late last week:

  • Diesel — up P1.20 per liter
  • Gasoline — down P0.30 per liter
  • Kerosene — up P0.50 per liter

The energy department said domestic prices are directly affected supply pressures linked to ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia recently announced a partnership with Singapore to store crude at the latter's Jurong Rock Caverns in mid-2027 and enhance the oil supply chain in Southeast Asia.

The new price adjustments will be effective starting 6 a.m on Tuesday, until Monday next week, November 2. Prices may still vary depending on locations and gas stations.

Here are the estimated new prices of local oil and fuel products for October 27 to November 2, 2026.
 

 

FUEL PRICES

OIL PRICES

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