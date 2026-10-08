The scariest things are not in costumes

Halloween. Children dress as ghosts, witches, vampires and assorted creatures that would make any respectable homeowner hesitate before opening the door. Shopping malls display cobwebs, skeletons and pumpkins. Even adults participate, sometimes wearing costumes that cost more than their monthly grocery budget.

But I have noticed something interesting. The older I get, the less frightening these imaginary creatures become. Perhaps it is because, after years in business and leadership development, I have encountered things far scarier than ghosts. And most of them wear business attire. Some even have impressive titles on their business cards.

A ghost might frighten you for a few seconds, but a dishonest business partner can give you nightmares for years. A vampire supposedly sucks your blood, but a toxic boss can drain your energy and confidence without leaving a bite mark. And while zombies wander around completely unaware, I have occasionally encountered people in meetings with remarkably similar traits. The difference is that zombies rarely request another PowerPoint presentation.

Seriously, Halloween offers an opportunity to examine the fears that genuinely threaten businesses, careers and relationships. Let me share five.

First, the fear of becoming irrelevant.

Technology changes, markets evolve and customer expectations shift. Artificial intelligence is transforming how work gets done. Skills that once guaranteed employment may no longer provide the same security. Yet some professionals continue relying on yesterday’s knowledge while expecting tomorrow’s opportunities.

They proudly announce having twenty years of experience. But there is a difference between twenty years of learning and one year of experience repeated twenty times.

Experience becomes valuable when it produces wisdom. Otherwise, it merely produces seniority. The real danger is not that technology will change, but that we refuse to change while technology moves forward.

Second, the fear of losing credibility.

Years of hard work can establish a reputation. One dishonest decision can destroy it.

I have encountered talented individuals whose careers suffered because they compromised their integrity. Their abilities were impressive, but their credibility eventually collapsed.

Trust is an invisible business asset. You may not find it on the balance sheet, but you’ll notice its absence when customers leave, employees resign and partners withdraw. Dishonesty rarely begins with a spectacular scandal. Sometimes, it starts with a small lie, a conveniently adjusted figure or an ethical compromise justified as necessary for business. One compromise makes the next easier.

The scariest person in business is not someone who makes mistakes, but someone who has learned to justify wrongdoing.

Third, the fear of facing the truth.

Some leaders dread unpleasant news. They prefer reassuring reports, favorable figures and employees who consistently agree with them. Eventually, people learn to tell the boss what they want to hear. They conceal problems, minimize mistakes and ignore warning signs.

Everything looks wonderful until reality arrives uninvited. And reality has the unpleasant habit of refusing to respect organizational hierarchies. Wise leaders welcome uncomfortable information because ignoring problems does not make them disappear.

What we refuse to confront today often becomes the crisis we cannot escape tomorrow.

Fourth, the fear of failure.

Fear can protect us from recklessness, but excessive fear prevents progress. Some professionals become so afraid of making mistakes that they avoid decisions, postpone opportunities and resist experimentation. Not every risk is worth taking. Courage without wisdom is recklessness, but wisdom without courage can become paralysis. Organizations need people willing to learn, experiment and take responsible risks.

Fifth, the fear of succeeding at the wrong things.

This may be the most frightening of all. A person can build a successful business, accumulate wealth, receive prestigious awards and enjoy public recognition, only to discover they’ve neglected the people who matter most. The business flourishes while relationships deteriorate. The calendar is full, but life feels empty. The professional succeeds at work but becomes increasingly absent at home. There is nothing wrong with ambition, wealth or achievement. But these become dangerous when they replace character, relationships, faith and purpose.

As Halloween approaches, perhaps we should examine the fears that truly deserve our attention. Not imaginary monsters hiding in dark corners, but the real dangers of complacency, dishonesty, pride, cowardice and misplaced priorities.

Thankfully, we are not powerless against them. We can confront irrelevance through continuous learning, protect credibility through integrity, overcome denial through humility, face uncertainty with courage and pursue success without sacrificing what matters most. Halloween costumes come off when the celebration ends. But our character accompanies us everywhere.

Halloween reminds us that monsters may be frightening, but they are usually imaginary. The real dangers are the fears we refuse to confront, the values we quietly compromise and the people we neglect along the way. After all, the scariest things in life are not the monsters we encounter, but the kind of person we might become if we stop guarding our character.

Catch Kongversations with Francis on YouTube and all major podcast platforms: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more. Plus, listen to Inspiring Excellence wherever you stream.