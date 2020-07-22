COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
President Rodrigo Roa Duterte holds a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang on May 4, 2020.
President photo/Toto Lozano
Duterte's penultimate outlay to reach Congress way past SONA
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 6:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Departing from recent tradition, the Duterte administration will delay the submission of the proposed budget for next year to August, giving lawmakers less time to deliberate on the outlay critical to ensure economic recovery from the pandemic is sustained.

“We are targeting (to have a discussion) on Friday with the Cabinet and submission to Congress before August 26,” Budget Undersecretary Laura Pascua said in a text message on Wednesday.

At that schedule, the proposed P4.33-trillion budget will not reach Congress until quite possibly a month after President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 26.

In recent years since 2011, the administration in power has seen to it that proposed budgets are given to legislators for review on or at least days after the SONA in a bid to give Congress sufficient time to deliberate and pass the budget just before year-end.

The trend was only broken in 2018 when bickering among legislators over alleged budget insertions delayed the bill’s passage by three months and half. 

Prior to 2011, typical delays in budget enactment were flagged as an impediment to economic progress since without a new outlay by the time the calendar year switches, new programs such as infrastructure or cash aid to the poor cannot be funded, delaying much-needed assistance to the public. 

“We will try to facilitate the hearings on the budget but subject to how fast the House of Representatives can transmit it to us,” Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in a text message. Lower House representatives could not be immediately reached for comment.

Cha-cha, budget hearings may overlap

Under the Constitution, the House of Representatives takes first shot on examining the Executive department’s budget proposal, a tasking scrutiny that is likely to overlap with deliberations on the proposals to amend the 1987 Constitution, an unpopular move that has recently been revived in the chamber populated by Duterte’s allies.

In fact, Rep. Rufus Rodriguez, chair of the House constitutional amendments committee, said he is ready to begin hearing on proposed charter amendments as soon as after Duterte’s SONA.

Yet as it is, the stakes cannot be higher for the Duterte administration’s penultimate outlay. Apart from ensuring programs such as infrastructures remain funded, a timely passage would boost chances of a quicker recovery from a pandemic-induced economic slump. The Philippine economy likely entered a recession as of June after a 0.2% contraction in the first quarter.

Pascua said current delays on budget submission were not intentional. “Well, there is the ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) and the skeletal force in the agencies and departments. We’ve had to extend the deadlines (on submission of budget proposals),” she said.

With fewer employees reporting to work during lockdowns, recalibrating budget programs was inadvertently hampered. Forecasting how much the government needs for next year has also become more difficult with the end to the pandemic still far from sight.

“There is the uncertainty in global and domestic environments causing us to change macro and fiscal scenarios many times now... We had to change the way we did the preparation of the budget because of the lower budget ceiling we were given because of the dive in revenues,” she added.

Budget proposal revisions

Economic managers originally set a record P4.64 trillion outlay for 2021 before the pandemic struck, but the amount was reduced to P4.1 trillion in May after it became clear that fewer revenues will be collected next year because of dismal economic activity with the virus’ impact still getting felt. 

But a last revision was made last May 27 that saw the proposed budget cap increased to P4.33 trillion to accommodate higher infrastructure spending and facilitate growth.

2020 BUDGET 2020 SONA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Post COVID-19 investing
By Boo Chanco | July 22, 2020 - 12:00am
An economic crisis as deep as what the world is seeing now in the wake of the COVID pandemic is separating the men from the boys. With many economies on a seeming death spin, only the really brave investors are talking...
Business
fbfb
GSIS extends deadline for COVID-19 emergency loan until August 12
1 day ago
Members and pensioners of Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) has until August 12 to file their application for...
Business
fbfb
How narrow nationalism inhibited Filipino human capital growth (Part V)
By Gerardo P. Sicat | July 22, 2020 - 12:00am
The obstructive nationalism of past decades of independence on economic policy has led to a limited amount of foreign direct investment inflows into the country compared to many East Asian economic success stor...
Business
fbfb
Lightning strikes again
By Boo Chanco | July 20, 2020 - 12:00am
It was a terribly emotional week that made me experience another lightning strike on ABS-CBN.
Business
fbfb
Apart from timing, Cha-cha for sake of investments, LGU revenues questioned
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said new proposals to revisit the Charter need "further study," while former Supreme...
Business
fbfb
Latest
19 hours ago
BSP cuts RRR for mid-sized, small banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 19 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has lowered the reserve requirements for mid-size and small banks by 100 basis points to increase...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Stocks slip anew on lackluster trades
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
Share prices fell anew yesterday as investors found no compelling reason to stay in the market amid the lingering uncertainties...
Business
fbfb
19 hours ago
Initial P250 billion raised from RTB
By Mary Grace Padin | 19 hours ago
Investors swarmed the government’s ongoing Retail Treasury Bond sale as the total amount of “new money”...
Business
fbfb
AgriNurture to take over fintech firm Pay8
By Louise Maureen Simeon | July 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Listed agriculture trading company AgriNurture Inc. is taking over financial technology firm Pay8 Inc. as part of efforts to improve financial access for farmers in the rural areas.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Megaworld books P38 billion reservation sales in H1
By Iris Gonzales | July 22, 2020 - 12:00am
Megaworld Corp. has recorded strong reservation sales in the first half of the year on strong demand for its different residential projects.
19 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with