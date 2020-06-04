COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Photo Release
A $378 million jackpot could be won by a player from the Philippines!
(Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 9:40am

MANILA, Philippines — Winning a multi-million dollar jackpot is the dream of lottery fans across the globe. Mega Millions is now offering players a massive $378 million jackpot prize, which is currently the biggest in the world.

American lotteries are known for awarding players with some of the world’s biggest prizes, and you don’t need to be in the United States to win them!

By playing online, you can participate in official Mega Millions draws for the chance to win incredible lottery prizes without even leaving your home in the Philippines!

Check out how you can win a $378 million jackpot prize from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from a selection of over 50 worldwide lotteries.
  3. Fill out your entry with your favorite numbers like you would a regular lottery ticket or use the Quick Pick option for a set of random numbers.
  4. Choose how many lines you want to play or play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
  5. Once you confirm your ticket purchase, you are eligible to win prizes in the upcoming  Mega Millions draw.

How theLotter works

theLotter.com is an online lottery ticket purchasing service that connects Filipino players with tickets for their favorite lotteries. At theLotter, players can choose from over 50 of the world’s most popular lotteries including US Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, EuroJackpot, and many more!

“As usual, we're helping clients from Europe, Latin America and Asia buy their tickets for the worldwide lotteries. However, we're very happy to see the constant interest and trust from the Philippines customers," said Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for theLotter.

Since 2002, theLotter has awarded $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million lucky winners!

Some of theLotter’s biggest prize winners include a woman from Panama who was awarded a $30 million Florida Lotto prize in 2017, as well as an Iraqi winner who made headlines across the globe after he claimed a $6.4 million Oregon MegaBucks jackpot prize!

As you can see, huge lottery prizes can be won by anyone in the world!

The $378 million Mega Millions top prize is up for grabs this Friday, and the winner could very well be a player from the Philippines!

You can safely purchase official Mega Millions lottery tickets with theLotter—the world’s leading online ticket messenger service.

 

For more information on how you can play Mega Millions online from the Philippines, please visit theLotter.com.

