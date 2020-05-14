MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Angat Dam is the main water source of Metro Manila.
PTV
Ambo prompts higher water supply in Metro Manila
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 3:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Water regulators increased supply to Metro Manila and some neighboring areas on Wednesday as the risks of a repeat of last year’s shortages slowly diminishes with rains from typhoon Ambo.

From 46 cubic meters per second, Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. now have a supply of 48 cms while the enhanced community quarantine remains in effect in Metro Manila until May 31.

“This is an initiative of MWSS for the additional allocation to improve our services in support to government efforts against COVID-19 (coronavirus disease-2019),” said Emmanuel Salamat, administrator at the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

The additional water supply, approved by the National Water Resources Board, ensures round-the-clock water in taps in the National Capital Region and some areas in Cavite and Rizal serviced by the two concessionaries. 

For Salamat, it also removes concerns water supply in the Metro will fall short anew, similar to the shortages experienced in the dry months of 2019 that prompted rotational interruptions to last until December.

Until now, the government already projected water shortages to resume as demand spiked during intense heat. Before March ended, President Duterte himself issued Administrative Order No. 24 that instructed state agencies and companies to save up water to "avert a looming water crisis."

That expectation apparently did not happen, and Salamat said water in Angat Dam, which accounts for 98% of supply in Metro Manila, would benefit from rains brought by typhoon Ambo that made landfall on Eastern Summer on Thursday afternoon. 

“We have upcoming rain anyway. (Typhoon) Ambo is coming so hope it will fill up Angat Dam,” he said in a text message.

To control the spread of the coronavirus, Metro Manila, Cebu City and Laguna will remain under ECQ until the month's end. However, starting March 16, current restrictions will be "modified" to allow some essential businesses to operate, and some more people to move, following social distancing measures.

As of Thursday, 6 a.m., water level in Angat was recorded at 187.73 meters, down slightly from 187.97 meters the previous day. However, the current water in the dam stood way above the 174.35 meters posted in the same day last year.

MWSS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS WATER STORAGE CAPACITY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lockdowns hurt RFM Corp. first-quarter earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 22 hours ago
The food and beverage company saw it net income inch down 4% as deliveries were hampered.
Business
fbfb
Commentary: COVID-19 disrupts legacy banking
By Lito Villanueva | 6 hours ago
It is unfortunate that the driver of Filipinos’ shift to digital banking was a pandemic. However, it remains that this...
Business
fbfb
Banks shifting to safer liquid assets
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Banks continued to shift to safe and high liquid assets as well as park their excess funds in the liquidity absorption facility...
Business
fbfb
PAL struggles to survive pandemic
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is fighting for survival, with its future looking uncertain following the onslaught which...
Business
fbfb
Post COVID public transport
By Boo Chanco | May 13, 2020 - 12:00am
Mother’s Day caused a heavy traffic jam on Morato St in Quezon City despite the quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Solaire operator suffers 38% drop in profits
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
Lockdowns meant to curb the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) outbreak weighed on casino operator Bloomberry Resorts Corp.'s...
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
EMPG acquires Lamudi, expands to Southeast Asia
2 hours ago
Lamudi Globel is the latest EMPG acquisition as the digital classifieds group expands to Sotheast Asia.
Business
fbfb
2 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo complicates Philippines' coronavirus response
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The Duterte government is still trying to get a good handle of the coronavirus pandemic. And now, typhoon Ambo is adding to...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Hope amidst the pandemic
By Joey Concepcion | 16 hours ago
Last May 9, we successfully held the virtual MOA signing for the first batch of RT-PCR machines to be donated to six government...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Government economic team sees deeper GDP slump
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee has further lowered its gross domestic product projection this...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with