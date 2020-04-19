MOTORING
Allianz PNB offers financial assistance to its employees
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - April 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Bancassurance firm Allianz PNB Life Insurance Inc. has provided financial assistance to its employees amid the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Allianz PNB chief marketing officer Gae Martinez said the company has implemented various measures to ensure the physical, mental and financial well-being of its employees.

“Even before the Insurance Commission (IC) issued guidelines for companies during the enhanced community quarantine, Allianz already developed an immediate human resource guideline for assessment and action steps for specific scenarios to ensure the physical, mental, and financial well-being of our employees and intermediaries,” she said.

Martinez said the company’s employees also received their full-month salaries for the month of March and April, even as flexible work-from-home arrangements were adopted.

Allianz’ employee assistance also includes a mental health card, which was first issued as early as May 2019, she said.

“We constantly remind our employees from all over the country to use their health card to avail of the tele-counseling services of our partner clinic, Child-fam Possibilities Psychosocial Services (CPPS), should they experience anxiety and other mental health problems during these challenging times,” Martinez said.

Martinez said Allianz also developed an enhanced framework in identifying persons under monitoring, persons under investigation and COVID-19 positive patients to ensure the safety of its employees and office environment. Currently, no Allianz PNB employee has contracted the virus.

