MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The long-planned mass testing is finally taking off as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 4,932, with the death toll now at more than 300, according to data released by the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday. Recoveries totaled 242.
Michael Varcas
All eyes on DSWD as DBM completes release of P200 billion for cash aid
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - April 17, 2020 - 3:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — The entire fund for the government’s flagship cash aid program for poor during the coronavirus outbreak is now at the disposal of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the budget department said.

On Thursday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released the notices of cash allocation for funds worth P96.04 billion to DSWD “to cover the cash requirements for the implementation of the social amelioration program,” data on the agency’s website showed.

NCAs are issued by DBM to banks holding the accounts of state agencies. Once issued, the banks are now authorized to issue checks to the offices concerned, the amounts in which are chargeable to their budgets at the Bureau of the Treasury. A check issuance means funds are already deemed disbursed.

With the latest fund release, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said DBM has completed releasing the full P200-billion budget for DSWD’s cash subsidy project. Prior to the latest allocation, P100 billion was released to DSWD in April 2, and before that, Avisado said around P3.96 billion was already posted in advance. 

“We just had to release it early because they (DSWD) would still prepare the distribution scheme for the aid, so we can also prevent delays,” Avisado said in a text message. 

The development means DSWD is now in full control of the funds, and may decide when and how to spend it to reach the agency's 17.96 million household beneficiaries which have been waiting for aid for nearly three weeks now. As of Friday morning, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said "around 90%" of the first tranche of P100 billion are already with local governments, which in turn should facilitate house-to-house distribution.

Aid distribution can prove to be tedious and tasking, prompting DSWD to delay validating if recipients are qualified for the assistance until the program is completed. Nograles said people who will be found unqualified for aid in the first place, will have to “refund” the government the subsidy worth between P5,000 and P8,000 each later. 

As of April 11, the latest period on which data is provided, DSWD had credited directly P16.35 billion in subsidies to 3.72 million conditional cash transfer (CCT) beneficiaries, which receives the aid on top of their regular monthly allowance. Outside CCT, only P335 million had been distributed to an unspecified number of recipients. 

“If funds are still not enough, DSWD can request for additional money from us,” Avisado said in Filipino.

DOH gets money for more testing kits

Apart from DSWD’s assistance program, DBM already put P1.9 billion of funds available for the health department to spend on additional testing kits for the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19).

In a statement, DBM said the money will cover the funding requirements for the procurement of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test kits for 68 laboratories DOH is accrediting to conduct COVID-19 tests. As of April 15, 16 of these labs are already online.

The additional RT-PCR kits should allow the country to conduct an estimated 918,000 tests, the DBM said.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The big picture
By Boo Chanco | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
There is an ongoing debate here and in the United States about how much influence physicians should have in deciding what governments should do to protect the population from the coronavirus disease 2019 or COV...
Business
fbfb
Challenge of returning OFWs
By Roberto R. Romulo | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines’ five decades of experience in exporting labor – it has more than 10 million people overseas – has made it the ‘expert’ and reference point for other developing countries...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
LIST: 3 things investors need to consider in the time of global health crisis
By Euden Valdez | 3 days ago
As the world scrambles to fight off the Covid-19 pandemic, a global financial crisis looms from the horizon. Here's what investors...
Business
fbfb
Digital banking grows sharply during lockdown
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Foreign and local banks have recorded a sharp increase in digital transactions as more Filipinos embrace technology amid the...
Business
fbfb
US Fed warns of worsening business conditions
17 hours ago
The devastation caused to the US economy by the coronavirus pandemic was thrown into even sharper relief Wednesday with new...
Business
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
BSP cuts rates by 50 bps anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas slashed interest rates by another 50 basis points during an off-cycle rate-setting meeting...
Business
fbfb
17 hours ago
DOT seeks financial aid for stakeholders
By Catherine Talavera | 17 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is in talks with two state-owned banks regarding the provision of financial support to tourism...
Business
fbfb
Power distributors, retailers urged to defer customer billings
By Danessa Rivera | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Energy Regulatory Commission has allowed distribution utilities and retail electricity suppliers to defer electricity billings falling due within the extended enhanced community quarantine.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Metal output rises 7% in 2019
By Louise Maureen Simeon | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The country’s metallic production continued its upward trend, driven by the nickel sector as the Philippines benefitted from the ore export ban in Indonesia.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
DOTr extends rental holiday for airport concessionaires
By Richmond Mercurio | April 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Rental fees of concessionaires across all airports managed by the government will remain free until the end of the month, according to the Department of Transportation.
17 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with