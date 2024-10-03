^

Reyes, Cajayon to defend Highlands Ladies Cup crowns

Philstar.com
October 3, 2024 | 10:23am
MANILA, Philippines – Marilyn Reyes and Arman Cajayon are returning to the Highlands Ladies Cup with a mission — to defend their titles in the 16th staging of the annual event Saturday, October 5, at Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club.

Reyes, a 13-handicapper, secured the Class A trophy in the ladies division last year with a net 69, edging out Micah Barrera by one, while Cajayon captured the men’s Class B crown with a net 70, pulling off a one-stroke victory over Generoso Mamaril, who is also out to improve on his finish last year.

Keen competition is also seen in the overall gross and net championships as well as in Class A of both the ladies and men’s divisions and in Classes B and C in ladies and men’s classes, respectively.

The sold-out tournament will be played across both the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses, providing participants of all skill levels with a chance not only to enjoy a challenging round of golf but also to contribute to a meaningful cause.

It will kick off with an 8 a.m. shotgun start, played under the System 36 scoring format.

National coach Abe Rosal, along with golf's power couple Alex and Marixi Prieto, founding chairperson of Team Highlands Ladies, will take the ceremonial tee-off, officially opening the 18-hole competition. Joining them is Rosalind Wee, the country's "Carrageenan Queen," who has served as the team’s president since its inception 18 years ago.

Malen Balina, tournament chair, and co-chair Karen Cabalquinto have assured smooth and successful operations for the event, supported by Diamond sponsors W Group, Inc., and Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver. Platinum partners include Powerball Gaming and Entertainment Corp., Parola Maritime Agency Corp., Security Bank and EastWest Bank.

Hole-in-one sponsors include J-Ten Sports, Inc., K&G Golf Apparel and Accessories, Baron Travel Corp., 3 Strokes, EVFMX, and Regent Travel Corp. Meanwhile, Bronze sponsors are RCW Construction Development Corp., Jasper Jean Services, Inc., Manila Banker’s Life, Ayala Land Premier, Green Tee, Inc. (Nike), Hapee Toothpaste, Concrete Masters, Inc., Maxicare Life Insurance Corp., Inquirer News, Dunkin’ Donuts, Magilas Construction Corp., and Lara Santico Vicente, Real Estate Broker.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter has also pledged part of the tournament proceeds to the Sisters of Mary Boys’ and Girls’ Town Center in Silang, Cavite, supporting underprivileged youth in their pursuit of education and fulfilling their dreams.

