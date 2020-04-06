Araneta City enforces social distancing in Farmers Market

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers Market in Araneta City is one of the best wet markets in Metro Manila, especially for those who want the freshest meat, seafood, and other food products for all their cooking needs.

With the enhanced community quarantine directive to help stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Araneta City has rolled out strict measures at Farmers Market to ensure a safe environment for both the customers and lessees.

The city management has marked the floor with “X” signs, both at the McArthur and Center Avenue entrances, which customers have to stand on to keep a 3-foot distance as they line up. This will be enforced until the pandemic is over.

In addition, security personnel at both entrances are equipped with face masks and face shields to protect themselves from potential exposure to the virus. They are also provided with alcohol spray bottles for disinfecting customers, as well as temperature scanners to check for elevated temperature.

Individuals who have body temperatures of 37.6 °C and above are prohibited from entering. Customers are advised to wear face masks for their and others' safety.

Inside, the management has dispatched roving security personnel with megaphones to remind customers to remain at a safe distance from each other as they do their shopping. The proprietors have also been briefed regarding minimizing their physical interaction with customers.

Farmers Market in Araneta City is open daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., making available the freshest products sourced from the best farms all over the country.

To get updates regarding business hours during the enhanced community quarantine, visit the Araneta City Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AranetaCity.