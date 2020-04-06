MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Customers have to keep a 3-foot distance from each other as they line up to get inside the market.
Photo Release
Araneta City enforces social distancing in Farmers Market
(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2020 - 3:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Farmers Market in Araneta City is one of the best wet markets in Metro Manila, especially for those who want the freshest meat, seafood, and other food products for all their cooking needs.

With the enhanced community quarantine directive to help stop the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), Araneta City has rolled out strict measures at Farmers Market to ensure a safe environment for both the customers and lessees.

The city management has marked the floor with “X” signs, both at the McArthur and Center Avenue entrances, which customers have to stand on to keep a 3-foot distance as they line up. This will be enforced until the pandemic is over.

In addition, security personnel at both entrances are equipped with face masks and face shields to protect themselves from potential exposure to the virus. They are also provided with alcohol spray bottles for disinfecting customers, as well as temperature scanners to check for elevated temperature.

Individuals who have body temperatures of 37.6 °C and above are prohibited from entering. Customers are advised to wear face masks for their and others' safety.

Inside, the management has dispatched roving security personnel with megaphones to remind customers to remain at a safe distance from each other as they do their shopping. The proprietors have also been briefed regarding minimizing their physical interaction with customers.

Farmers Market in Araneta City is open daily from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., making available the freshest products sourced from the best farms all over the country.

 

To get updates regarding business hours during the enhanced community quarantine, visit the Araneta City Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AranetaCity.

ARANETA CITY COVID-19 FARMERS MARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Not there yet
By Boo Chanco | April 6, 2020 - 12:00am
No, we are not quite there yet. I expect the Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 response to have a tough time making a wise decision to lift or extend the quarantine next week.
Business
fbfb
Different bears
By Wilson Sy | April 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The extreme volatility and deep losses that Philippine stocks experienced last month are unprecedented.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
Meralco powers COVID-19 treatment centers
7 hours ago
Meralco energizes temporary government-designated COVID-19 treatment centers.
Business
fbfb
Real estate exposure of banks continues to rise
By Lawrence Agcaoili | April 6, 2020 - 12:00am
The exposure of Philippine banks in the volatile real estate sector rose for four consecutive quarters in 2019 amid the steady increase in property prices due to strong demand, according to the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbfb
PSEi may climb this week
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
Share prices are expected to bounce back to the 5,500 to 5,800 levels in the near term, according to BDO Research.
Business
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Gov't balance sheet swings back to red in February
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
A month before the coronavirus outbreak and a Luzon lockdown that halted business and consumption, the government's balance...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
DTI eases restrictions on essential producers
By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry has allowed enterprises that are part of the supply chain of food and other essential...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Government to boost infrastructure spending to cushion COVID impact
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The government plans to increase its spending on infrastructure to help the economy recover from the damage caused by the...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Sangley airport consortium seeks extension to complete requirements
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
The consortium of Lucio Tan’s MacroAsia Corp. and its Chinese partner for the Sangley Point International Airport (SPIA)...
Business
fbfb
16 hours ago
Domestic airline networks to lead post COVID rebound
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
With the coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 pandemic placing many carriers on the brink of collapse, airlines with a strong...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with