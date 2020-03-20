MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
coronavirus
This March, 20, 2020 photo shows shoppers lining up at a supermarket as the Luzon-wide lockdown to contain the spread of the new coronavirus triggers panic buying.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Just days into a month-long lockdown, meat supply just good for '15 days or less'
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - March 20, 2020 - 9:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meat processors are now under intense pressure to keep production running and replenish tightening supplies as border closures in Luzon meant to contain the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) hamper the delivery of raw materials.

In a letter to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez dated March 20, a copy of which was obtained by reporters, the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) said finished goods and raw materials in meat plants are now good for only “15 days or less” as the Luzon-wide lockdown hampers deliveries and prevent workers from coming in.

The group warned that “severe shortage” of canned meat products could happen by mid-April if delays in deliveries of supplies continue in the face of surging demand, adding that they were not prepared for the disruptions caused by the lockdown.

PAMPI said members like Century Pacific — which manufactures canned food brands such as Century Tuna and Argentina — reported that their current supplies will only last for less than 15 days while others have shut down plants and are “holding on for as long as they can.”

“Main reason is inability to receive raw materials (meats, packaging materials, ingredients etc...) needed in manufacturing due to the checkpoints leading to plant locations. Company shuttles for plant employees are being stopped,” PAMPI told the trade chief.

“Imported raw materials are held up at the port because our customs brokers cannot go to the (Bureau of Customs) to file the import entries because they are not authorized to travel,” they added.

Aside from meat processors, supermarkets have also recently sounded the alarm over depleting supplies as the month-long lockdown triggered a surge in shoppers hoarding products ranging from beef and chicken to disinfectants in preparation for self-isolation, while cargoes were left stuck with the rest of vehicles at checkpoints.

Supermarket owners reported that deliveries are still being stopped at checkpoints, or worse, being forced to turn back despite repeated pronouncements from officials to armed troops guarding entry points to let food cargoes in unimpeded.

Despite the supply shortage, Lopez on Wednesday urged food and medical supply manufacturers whose stocks are good for one month to temporarily stop their operations so plant employees can stay at home.

“We thus leave it to you and the Inter-Agency Task Force to determine if our situation is salvageable,” PAMPI told Lopez in their letter.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANIC BUYING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DTI tells food, medicine manufacturers with 1-month inventory to stop production
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The trade department has urged food and medical supply manufacturers whose stocks are good for one month to temporarily stop...
Business
fbfb
No easy choices
By Boo Chanco | March 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Small and medium enterprises make up 99.6 percent of all registered businesses in the Philippines and employ over 70 percent of the working population.
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
SM Supermalls waives tenant rentals nationwide
1 day ago
The SM Supermalls announced on Wednesday that it will waive rentals to all tenants nationwide from March 16 to April 14,...
Business
fbfb
Pag-IBIG Fund offers 3-month moratorium on all loans
1 day ago
Pag-IBIG Fund is offering a three-month moratorium to its member-borrowers amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Business
fbfb
Preoccupied with coronavirus response, looming 'water crisis' adds to Duterte's worries
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 day ago
The government is moving to prevent a repeat of last year's water shortage in the National Capital Region.
Business
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Gov't eyes fiscal bazooka as biz groups call for 'massive' COVID-19 response
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's economic team are discussing a larger economic package to counter the coronavirus' repercuss...
Business
fbfb
Sponsored
10 hours ago
Manulife Philippines provides COVID-19 support to customers
10 hours ago
Manulife Philippines will honor claims made for the treatment of, or hospitalization due to covered illnesses*, including...
Business
fbfb
12 hours ago
MrSpeedy Philippines disrupts same-day delivery market with cheapest rates
12 hours ago
MrSpeedy Philippines is offering cheaper rates for same-day deliveries.
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
BSP delivers deep interest rate cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
As expected, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas yesterday delivered a deeper interest rate cut of 50 basis points to soften the...
Business
fbfb
21 hours ago
Public warned vs online scammers taking advantage of virus situation
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology is urging the public to remain vigilant as cybercriminals could...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with