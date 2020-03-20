Just days into a month-long lockdown, meat supply just good for '15 days or less'

MANILA, Philippines — Meat processors are now under intense pressure to keep production running and replenish tightening supplies as border closures in Luzon meant to contain the spread of coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) hamper the delivery of raw materials.

In a letter to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez dated March 20, a copy of which was obtained by reporters, the Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) said finished goods and raw materials in meat plants are now good for only “15 days or less” as the Luzon-wide lockdown hampers deliveries and prevent workers from coming in.

Related Stories Supermarkets feel the pinch as cargoes remain stuck at checkpoints

The group warned that “severe shortage” of canned meat products could happen by mid-April if delays in deliveries of supplies continue in the face of surging demand, adding that they were not prepared for the disruptions caused by the lockdown.

PAMPI said members like Century Pacific — which manufactures canned food brands such as Century Tuna and Argentina — reported that their current supplies will only last for less than 15 days while others have shut down plants and are “holding on for as long as they can.”

“Main reason is inability to receive raw materials (meats, packaging materials, ingredients etc...) needed in manufacturing due to the checkpoints leading to plant locations. Company shuttles for plant employees are being stopped,” PAMPI told the trade chief.

“Imported raw materials are held up at the port because our customs brokers cannot go to the (Bureau of Customs) to file the import entries because they are not authorized to travel,” they added.

Aside from meat processors, supermarkets have also recently sounded the alarm over depleting supplies as the month-long lockdown triggered a surge in shoppers hoarding products ranging from beef and chicken to disinfectants in preparation for self-isolation, while cargoes were left stuck with the rest of vehicles at checkpoints.

Supermarket owners reported that deliveries are still being stopped at checkpoints, or worse, being forced to turn back despite repeated pronouncements from officials to armed troops guarding entry points to let food cargoes in unimpeded.

Despite the supply shortage, Lopez on Wednesday urged food and medical supply manufacturers whose stocks are good for one month to temporarily stop their operations so plant employees can stay at home.

“We thus leave it to you and the Inter-Agency Task Force to determine if our situation is salvageable,” PAMPI told Lopez in their letter.