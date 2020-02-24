MOTORING
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
dollars
In separate disclosures to the stock exchange, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) said its board green-lighted last week a plan to raise up to P10 billion through retail bonds, while Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. announced the company secured regulatory approval for a P14.8-billion bond float that would be offered beginning Monday.
KJ Rosales
Ayala, San Miguel units seek P25-billion bond sales
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - February 24, 2020 - 1:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two units of Ayala Corp. and San Miguel Corp. announced separately Monday they would raise nearly P25 billion in fresh funding to support their business and pay up old debts.

In separate disclosures to the stock exchange, Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) said its board green-lighted last week a plan to raise up to P10 billion through retail bonds, while Ramon Ang-led San Miguel Food and Beverage Inc. announced the company secured regulatory approval for a P14.8-billion bond float that would be offered beginning Monday.

ALI said proceeds from its debt sale will be used to “partially” finance the company’s general requirements and to service maturing loans. The bonds will be listed at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

No other details were disclosed.

Meanwhile, SMFB said the peso-denominated fixed-rate debt notes, which will mature in five or seven years, will be offered starting Feb. 24 until March 2.

The five-year Series A bonds carry an interest rate of 5.05% per annum while the seven-year Series B bonds have a fixed interest rate of 5.25% per annum. They will be listed on the PDEx and traded in denominations of P10,000.

SMFB is expected to raise P14.81 billion from the offer, which it will use to redeem 15 million worth in outstanding Series 2 perpetual preferred shares priced at P1,000 per share.

From January to September 2019, the latest period on which data is available, SMFB’s consolidated net income ended flat at P22.92 billion despite a 10-percent growth in revenues, financial statements showed.

Meanwhile, ALI posted a net income of P33.2 billion in 2019, up 13% year-on-year.

ALI is looking to earmark over P100 billion for capital expenditures this year, up to a fifth of which will be financed through local debt.

AYALA LAND INC SAN MIGUEL FOOD AND BEVERAGE INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
In good hands
By Boo Chanco | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
I had a very interesting conversation last Thursday with Finance Secretary Sonny Dominguez when I dropped in on him at his office. It confirmed my feeling that our money is in good hands with him as finance chi...
Business
fbfb
Full blast construction of NLEX connector to start this year
By Richmond Mercurio | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Full blast construction of the elevated expressway linking the North Luzon Expressway to the South Luzon Expressway is set to begin next month, according to Metro Pacific Tollways Corp
Business
fbfb
Possible pandemic?
By Wilson Sy | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Friday, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning to state and local health authorities to prepare for a possible pandemic.
Business
fbfb
Having a bad boss day
By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
One guy says: “My boss arrived at work in a brand new Lamborghini. I said, “Wow! That’s an amazing car...
Business
fbfb
Still no plans for MRT-3 after MPIC offer rejected
By Richmond Mercurio | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The government has yet to come up with a decision on what direction to take for the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 after rejecting the unsolicited proposal of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. to take over the operations...
Business
fbfb
Latest
6 hours ago
Vivo is top 2 smartphone vendor in Philippines
6 hours ago
Vivo takes 4th spot in the local smartphone industry.
Business
fbfb
15 hours ago
British gin maker eyes Philippines schools
By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
British firm Nelson’s Distillery and School is investing about £650,000 for four gin schools in the country over...
Business
fbfb
BSP now allows use of agricultural free patent as collateral
By Lawrence Agcaoili | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Farmers who have continuously occupied and cultivated tracts of agricultural public land may now tap the central bank’s peso rediscounting windows to avail of funds, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Debt payments reach P221 billion in November
By Mary Grace Padin | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The national government’s debt payments jumped to P221.84 billion last November as the government settled maturing domestic bonds during the period, the Bureau of the Treasury reported.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Chevron’s Batangas depot to be redeveloped
By Danessa Rivera | February 24, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Energy is pushing to transform the 120-hectare property in Batangas previously leased out to Chevron Philippines Inc. into the country’s energy city.
15 hours ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with