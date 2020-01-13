MOTORING
Trading is suspended by the Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday, January 13.
The STAR/File
Walang Pasok: PSE suspends trading amid Taal Volcano ashfall
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2020 - 6:50am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday announced suspension of trading amid the continuous ashfall from the phreatic explosion of Taal Volcano.

The PSE said there would be no clearing and settlement at the Securities Clearing Corporation “to ensure the safety of employees and traders in light of the volcanic ash emission of Taal Volcano.”

The Malacañang past midnight suspended work at government offices in National Capital Region, Calabarzon and Region 3.

It also “highly encouraged” the private sectors to suspend work for the safety of their employees.

This, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, hoisted the alert status of the volcano to Alert Level 4indicating "hazardous eruption imminent."

The Department of Health advised the public of health risks of ashfall from the non-magma explosion of the volcano on Sunday.

