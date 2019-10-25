TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
The author, Brendan Paget, is the director of portfolio management in the APAC Office of Technology, Red Hat.
Photo Release
Architecting a hybrid cloud that speeds up innovation
(Philstar.com) - October 25, 2019 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Asia Pacific holds a wealth of growth opportunities for businesses, with the region contributing to over 60% of the global GDP1. Since it also houses more than 4 billion unique mobile users2, offering applications with a good customer experience will be key to tapping into the region’s economic potential.

Organizations are increasingly making cloud their default deployment choice—with plans for a hybrid/multicloud future—to effectively address customers’ demand for an ongoing stream of compelling new and differentiated services, features, and experiences.

IDC3 found that 70% of organizations have deployed multicloud environments, and 64% of applications in a typical IT portfolio today are based in a cloud environment, whether public or private.

Hybrid cloud can empower organizations to use digital capabilities and technologies to help them be service delivery ready and facilitate business agility. It allows organizations to focus on innovating instead of “keeping the lights on” by providing a consistent environment to build, deploy, and manage applications, regardless of the underlying infrastructure (i.e., on-premise, public or private cloud). 

Full potential of hybrid cloud

Although hybrid cloud can offer the flexibility and business agility required to thrive in the non-static business environment, these benefits can only be reaped if the hybrid cloud is built on a foundation that offers security and operational consistency.

To achieve this, some organizations are building their hybrid cloud on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). In fact, a recent study by IDC4 found that RHEL is most frequently used for enterprise management and production (26%) and IT infrastructure (20%).

Cathay Pacific5 is one such organization.

By migrating from its legacy infrastructure to a hybrid cloud architecture that is built on RHEL, the Hong Kong airline can now better scale its IT infrastructure to meet evolving application requirements.

This new infrastructure also helped Cathay Pacific to reduce its provisioning times from weeks to under an hour, enabling it to be more responsive to business demands and bring new customer-facing services to market faster.

In sum, capturing new opportunities presented by the Asia Pacific region will require organizations to use hybrid cloud to catalyze innovation instead of simply treating it as a technology stack that helps improve productivity and reduce operational costs.

They should, therefore, build their hybrid cloud on a secure and consistent foundation that provides the tools needed to deliver services and workloads faster with less effort, regardless of the application’s footprint.

This will enable them to overcome the common hybrid cloud challenges and sustain business success by using hybrid cloud to support new workloads from AI (Artificial Intelligence) to IoT (Information of Things) to provide customers with differentiated and delightful services.

 

Learn more about IT Optimization with Red Hat Enterprise Linux here.

 

[1] https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/REO/APAC/Issues/2018/10/05/areo1012

[2] https://wearesocial.com/sg/blog/2019/01/digital-2019-global-internet-use-accelerates

[3] IDC, Market Analysis Perspective: Worldwide Core and Edge Computing Platforms, Sept. 2018

[4] https://www.redhat.com/en/about/press-releases/red-hat-enterprise-linux-impact-10-trillion-global-business-revenues-2019

[5] https://www.redhat.com/en/success-stories/cathay-pacific

RED HAT ENTERPRISE LINUX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines climbs to 95th spot in World Bank’s ‘Doing Business’ rankings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Ease of doing business in the Philippines improved over the past year, with the Southeast Asian country climbing 29 notches...
Business
Cheap politics at UP?
By Boo Chanco | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Being a government institution, the intrusion of politics into the affairs of the country’s premier state university is a given.
Business
Philippines leaps to 95th spot in Ease of Doing Business
By Catherine Talavera | 13 hours ago
The Philippines reclaimed its highest ranking in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business report, jumping a record 29...
Business
Villar defends Skyway Extension project
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar has defended the ongoing construction of the Skyway Extension project of SMC...
Business
New SSS provident fund to boost retirement savings
By Mary Grace Padin | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Filipinos will soon get the opportunity to raise their retirement savings through a provident fund which will be established by the Social Security System next year, according to a top official.
Business
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Architecting a hybrid cloud that speeds up innovation
1 hour ago
Learn how the power of hybrid cloud via Red Hat Enterprise Linux can boost innovation and empower your business.
Business
13 hours ago
Petron seeks level playing field for oil industry
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Petron Corp. is advocating for a level playing field in the oil industry amid the rampant smuggling.
Business
13 hours ago
Inflation for poorest households continue to ease in September
By Czeriza Valencia | 13 hours ago
The rise in consumer prices for the country’s poorest households continued to ease in September primarily due to lower...
Business
13 hours ago
Ayala’s $400 million fixed-for-life bonds stir up investor interest
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Ayala Corp., the country’s oldest conglomerate, will raise up to $400 million from the issuance of fixed-for-life ...
Business
Metrobank Q3 profit up 49%
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 25, 2019 - 12:00am
Earnings of Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company jumped by 49 percent to P8.5 billion in the third quarter from P5.7 billion in the same quarter last year.
13 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with