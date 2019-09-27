TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
SCIENCE AND ENVIRONMENT
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Atty. Ray Espinosa, president and chief executive officer of Meralco (5th from left) with (from left) Jose Ferlino Raymundo of SPPC; Herman Timoteo of Phinma; Elenita Go, general manager for SPPC; John Eric Francia, president and chief executive officer for Phinma; Mario Marasigan, DOE Director for Electric Power Industry and Management Bureau; Victor Emmanuel Santos Jr., president and chief operating officer for First Gen Hydro; Ronnie Aperocho, senior vice president and head of Networks for Meralco; Dennis Michael Gonzales, vice president of First Gen Hydro; and Victor Genuino, first vice president and head of customer retail services and corporate communications for Meralco.
Photo Release
Meralco signs power supply agreements with partners for consumers’ gain
(Philstar.com) - September 27, 2019 - 2:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Electric Company (Meralco) signed power supply agreements with partners First Gen Hydro Power Corp., Phinma Energy Corp. and South Premiere Power Corp. for the supply of 500 MW mid-merit capacity for five years starting December 2019.

The PSAs were awarded to the three winning bidders in accordance with the Department of Energy Circular which required distribution utilities to procure power through Competitive Selection Process (CSP).

"The resulting prices from the CSP are significantly lower than average generation cost today and are expected to save consumers P 4.4 billion annually for the next five years," said Ray Espinosa, Meralco president and CEO.

This is Meralco’s second successful round of CSP, after successfully signing 1,200 MW of baseload capacity last September 13.

During the signing, Department of Energy Director Mario Marasigan said, “Indeed the winners for this activity are actually the Meralco consumers.” He also expressed optimism that the success of the Meralco CSPs will be replicated to subsequent biddings.

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY MERALCO POWER SUPPLY AGREEMENTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The PNP will have a National Police Clearance System in October. Here’s what you need to know.
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 21 hours ago
To be known as the National Police Clearance System (NPCS) — the PNP will fully implement the plan in October this...
Business
Total disrespect for taxpayers
By Boo Chanco | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
Our public officials today totally disrespect us, the taxpayers.
Business
Sy siblings top Philippines' Rich List
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The heirs of late retail tycoon Henry Sy Sr. made their debut on Forbes magazine’s 2019 Philippines Rich List and emerged...
Business
A look at iPhone 11 prices in countries that sell them the cheapest
2 days ago
You'll pay less for an iPhone 11 in these countries.
Business
Privately run gaming sector seen to yield P300 billion revenues
By Paolo Romero | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
The government does not have to look far to raise additional revenues and can seize upon an untapped “goldmine” that can generate up to P300 billion yearly in fresh revenues, Senate Minority Leader Frankin...
Business
Latest
Sponsored
2 hours ago
‘Going Beyond Good’: Coca-Cola shares stories of its 107 years in the Philippines
2 hours ago
Today, a bottle of Coca-Cola can be found in almost every Filipino home. The brand has lasted and thrived in the country because,...
Business
4 hours ago
Transitflix spearheads evolution of in-transit ads
4 hours ago
Transitflix, a Philippine-based company for hypertargeted in-transit ads, launched its platform under a new name last...
Business
5 hours ago
Globe partners with media board, anti-piracy coalition to fight illicit streaming
5 hours ago
To raise awareness against Illicit Streaming Devices, Globe Telecom, Optical Media Board, and Asia Video Industry Associaion's...
Business
14 hours ago
BSP cuts interest rates anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 14 hours ago
As expected, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) delivered another 25 basis points rate cut yesterday as part of an easing...
Business
AllHome lowers public offer price to P11.5/share
By Iris Gonzales | September 27, 2019 - 12:00am
AllHome Corp., the Villar Group’s one-stop shop home improvement retail chain, has set the offer price for its initial public offering at P11.50 per share, lower than the P16 per share filed earlier.
14 hours ago
Business
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with