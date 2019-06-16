TECHNOLOGY
The Manila International Airport Authorities on Sunday advised the passengers of possible flight delays after temporary suspension of the ramp movement at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Flight delays expected due to ‘red lightning alert’ at NAIA
(Philstar.com) - June 16, 2019 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines— The Manila International Airport Authority on Sunday advised passengers of possible flight delays from the temporary suspension of ramp movement at Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

In its advisory, the MIAA said the red lightning alert was issued 2:24 p.m. on Sunday. This caused a temporary suspension of ramp movement for both aircraft and ramp personnel.

“The red lightning alert is a safety measure taken to prevent untoward incident from happening when lightning is prevalent in the immediate area and may endanger personnel passenger and even flight operations,” the airport authorities said.

The MIAA called on the public for understanding on the expected delays in flight operations.

“Safety of passengers, flight and airport workers remain paramount in airport operations,” it concluded.

Last week, a total of 54 flights were delayed while seven were diverted to the Clark, Pampanga airport due to a red lightning alert.

President Rodrigo Duterte conducted a surprise inspection of the NAIA Terminal 2 after hearing reports about flight delays and cancellations. —Rosette Adel

