Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Goal is always to win crown

MANILA, Philippines — Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is truly back – hungrier than ever.

After spending 10 months recovering from a torn Achilles, a fit-again Hollis-Jefferson quickly picked up the threads and powered Group A No. 4 TNT to a clean 3-0 sweep of Group B topnotcher Magnolia in their PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup quarterfinal series.

And now the chase for a fourth title in Asia’s first pro league resumes for RHJ, who carries a perfect batting average from all three previous conferences he was in – Season 47 and Season 49 Governors’ Cup and Season 49 Commissioner’s Cup.

“I think about it all the time. I think about me being able to go to the finals three times, me being able to win. I’m dreaming about it. I work out and think about it. Practice, I’m thinking about it,” he said.

“I tell the guys all the time, every game we play, every practice we do, we’re getting ready for Game 7 of the finals. And that’s just my mindset. So, for me, the goal will always be to win the championship. Now if we do, I don’t know, but that’s definitely the goal.”

TNT’s “Lefty Kobe” warmed up for his playoff return in a pair of games at the end of the elims against Macau and Converge, averaging 27.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1 steal.

Against Magnolia, RHJ jacked up his norms to 34.33 markers, 11 boards, 3.3 dimes and 2 interceptions as the defending champions crushed the Hotshots, 92-70, 91-73 and 98-87.

Next up is the best-of-five semis with either old rival Barangay Ginebra (minus Justin Brownlee) or San Miguel Beer on the other end. The Gin Kings, with Jordan Murphy in tow, hold a 2-0 edge against the George King-led Beermen going to Tuesday’s Game 3.

“It doesn’t matter to me, you know, whoever we face is going to get the same Rondae,” he said. “So when we find out, we go to the drawing board, meet with the team, Coach Chot (Reyes) is going to give us the game plan and we’re going to execute.”