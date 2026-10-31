Tigers unperturbed despite being in tough position for Final Four berth

MANILA Philippines -- There is no need to push the panic button yet for the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers as far as their UAAP Season 89 bid is concerned, team captain Mark Llemit stressed.

Following a 75-71 defeat against National University on Saturday evening, UST slipped to a 4-6 win-loss record.

The Growling Tigers have lost three straight games, with their last win coming in the first round.

With a very tight race to the Final Four, the Tigers would need to have a flawless rest of the season to try and make the semifinals.

After their loss against NU, Llemit pointed out the need to dig themselves out of the hole game by game.

“Wala pa naman [need to push the panic button] kasi may last four games pa rin,” Llemit told reporters.

“Siguro pagtrabahuin namin yun. Isa-isahin namin. Simulan namin sa FEU. So, yun. Babawi kami,” he added.

UST on Sunday will take on Far Eastern University, which finally broke its three-game losing streak at the expense of Adamson earlier in the week.

Llemit said they need to improve on getting stops as they try to make a last push for a semis spot.

“Siguro yung defense talaga namin. Kasi may mga small details kami na parang nakalimutan e. Sa mga players na rin yun, kasi yung mga coaches naman, nilatag yung gameplan na ano dapat gagawin,” he said.

“Bale kami, sa players naman, sa dulo nagkulang kami. Kasi may mga time na hindi namin nagawa yung binigay ng mga coaches,” he added.

And while the morale of the team is low following the latest loss, the fourth-year winger is keeping the faith.

“Siguro ngayon, masakit talaga kasi gusto naming kunin yung win sana kanina. So bawi na lang kami. Last four games, pagtiyagaan namin.”

Despite the 4-6 slate, UST remains one-and-a-half games behind the fourth-place team.